CES 2023: What to expect from this year’s biggest tech show

CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2023 is almost here. After two years of virtual format, the tech show is finally getting back to its physical format and will kick start from January 5 to January 8. During this period, major consumer tech brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, AMD, Intel, NVIDIA, and more are expected to showcase and launch their latest products.

While some brands have already teased their upcoming product launches of CES 2023, a lot of brands are expected to unveil their latest offerings at the event, in Las Vegas. Here are some of the most prominent announcements to look forward to this year’s consumer electronic show.

Samsung

While we might not see any new smartphone launches from Samsung at CES 2023, which will happen at the upcoming MWC (Mobile World Congress). Samsung will launch new smart products on January 4 and the theme of this year’s event is ‘Bringing Calm to Our Connected World.’ hence, we could expect to see a lot of smart connected Samsung products at CES 2023.

The company is also expected to announce work-from-home related products, which could include new laptops, smart refrigerators, and other home appliances.

LG

LG has already teased some of the announcements that it will make during CES 2023. LG World Premier event will happen on January 4, and the company will announce its latest flagship gaming monitor — LG UltraGear OLED with features like a 240Hz refresh rate.

Besides, the company is also likely to announce new smart TVs, possibly with OLED technology, powered by the new iteration of webOS. Besides these products, the company will also launch devices like soundbars and speakers. Lastly, LG recently announced a new smartphone camera, which will also be showcased at CES 2023.

Sony will showcase new smart TVs and will also launch PlayStation VR 2.

Sony

Sony will also make some big announcements at CES 2023, including the launch of the much anticipated PlayStation VR 2. Besides, just like LG and Samsung, Sony is also expected to showcase some new smart TVs and home theatre systems, and we could even see a new flagship smartphone, which could be limited to select markets.

Dell will announce new gaming laptops at CES 2023.

Dell

Dell will also announce its latest gaming laptops, including the next-generation Alienware X series and the Alienware M series of laptops, possibly powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core CPU and the RTX 4000 series of GPUs. These laptops are likely to be thinner than their predecessors and will be equipped with an improved cooling solution.

Acer

Acer will showcase its next-generation laptops, which will include new gaming laptops, creator laptops, and business laptops. Again, these laptops will make use of the latest hardware from Intel and AMD.

Intel

According to leaks, Intel will showcase the 13th Gen Intel Core series of processors for laptops with higher clock speed and higher core count when compared to the 12th Gen Intel Core processors. Similarly, we can also expect to see some new Intel Arc series of GPUs for laptops, which are likely to compete against entry-level NVIDIA and AMD laptop GPUs.

AMD

AMD is also expected to announce the new high-performance laptop processors based on Zen 4 architecture on January 4th. Similarly, we can also expect to see new RDNA 3 architecture-based laptop GPUs. This could result in the announcement of new all-AMD-powered gaming laptops.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA will showcase the new RTX 4000 series of laptop GPUs and the event will be live-streamed on YouTube on January 3rd. During the presentation, we can expect to see new flagship GPUs for laptops and the company is also expected to announce the RTX 4070 Ti desktop GPU, which is likely to be the most affordable Ada Lovelace architecture-based graphics card.