CES 2023: The craziest tech we saw at the world’s most influential tech event

For years, big and small brands have used the Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, to show off a line of their upcoming products. The majority of products are niche devices or revamped versions of previous models. But some products are exciting enough that they take us to a whole new world. The following are the gadgets, computers, and electric vehicles that were announced at CES that impressed us as consumers. They promise to bring new ideas to users, while others hint at what is about to come.

Here are the best gadgets we have seen at CES in Las Vegas.

Samsung Flex Hybrid display

If you thought the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the future of foldables, think again. Samsung, which helped broaden foldable smartphones, is now working on the Flex Hybrid display technology. Announced at CES 2023, the new concept can switch between 10.5- and 12.4-inch screen sizes, thanks to its slideable and foldable design. Essentially, the left side of the display will feature the foldable aspect, while the slideable technology is on the right side. In addition to changing the screen’s size, the prototype can also jump between 4:3 and 16:10 aspect ratios. Right now, the Flex Hybrid may be just a concept, but it does demonstrate that Samsung is already working on the idea of a foldable laptop/phone that will have the ability to fold as well as slide one day.

Sony’s first car is coming in 2026

Sony did something nobody thought would happen: getting an entry into the car market. After years of teasing, Sony unveiled its electric car brand called Afeela, with a prototype electric car appearing on-stage at the company’s press conference at the CES technology fair in Las Vegas. The car’s specifications are yet to be out, but Yasuhide Mizuno, chief executive of the Sony Honda Mobility Group said it would combine “Sony sensors and Honda safety”, with the car set to feature as many as 45 cameras and sensors inside and out which will monitor the car’s condition and surroundings, but also the driver. Afeela hoped to begin sales of the car in 2025, with those first vehicles delivered to North America by spring 2026. For Sony, an electric car is not only a demonstration to show off its cutting-edge technologies but also a way to sell its image sensors used in EVs to other companies like Tesla.

Displace TV sticks to any wall without a mount

Let’s admit this: most TVs are boring. Those TVs might have 8K resolution but they have a repetitive design. But that’s going to change with a new TV from upstart TV maker Displace. It’s the world’s first truly wireless TV that can be transported easily, secured to any surface with an extra wall mount required, and use Displace TV’s proprietary active-loop vacuum technology. Basically, the TV sticks to virtually any surface without a mount. The 55-inch 4K OLED costs $3,000, which is what you have to shell out for the groundbreaking wireless TV.

Withing’s U-scan turns toilets into urine labs

Withings, best known for hybrid smartwatches, has made a gadget that analyses your pee and then sends instant results via the Health Mate app. The white, pebble-shaped U-scan device sits inside your toilet bowl and collects urine through a special inlet., where a thermal sensor detects the presence of the fluid and activates a pump, which draws the sample inside and through a “microfluidic circuit.” While a user is urinating, a “low-energy radar sensor embedded into the device” can also recognise and distinguish between several users by detecting their “unique urine stream signature” through a feature Withings calls Stream. Withings says the device, which is just 90mm in diameter can provide an “immediate snapshot of the body’s balance” with actionable insight. Inside the U-Scan is a replaceable cartridge, good for about three months. Although urine test performed at home is not a new idea, U-scan makes the collection process completely hands-off. The U-scan will go on sale in Europe next year for €499.95 and will include one of two different three-month cartridges.

According to According to Asus , it’ll be easy to switch from 2D mode to 3D and back again. (Image credit: Asus)

Asus goes with a glasses-free 3D display

Asus’ ProArt Studiobook 16 is not an ordinary laptop. After all, it allows users to view and work with content in 3D without wearing 3D glasses. The laptop combines the latest CPUs and GPUs, high refresh rates, unique input methods like an integrated dial along with Asus ‘Spatial Vision to create a type of laptop aimed at professional users. The laptop can apply a 3D effect to any game, movie, or content that supports 3D. Designers, developers and architects can use the ProArt Studiobook 16 to create 3D models and content, opening a new use case for 3D displays.