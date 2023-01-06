scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Google at CES 2023: Redesigned Android Auto, seamless Bluetooth switching on Android

On the first day of CES 2023, Google announced a host of new Android features including a redesigned Android Auto experience and a new feature that will allow users to seamlessly switch between audio devices through their day/

Google, CES 2023, Android AutoAndroid Auto is getting a redesign aimed at making it easier for users to navigate Maps, connect with friends and family, and play music and podcasts. (Image credit: Google)

Google has announced a new host of features for Android at the annual CES 2023 in Las Vegas. This includes an all-new Android Auto experience and the ability for Android users to seamlessly switch between Bluetooth audio devices using their smartphones. Here are some of the most important Android updates that Google announced.

Android audio Android 13 will start allowing users to seamlessly switch between Bluetooth and Chromecast devices from their lock screen and notifications. (Image credit: Google)

Uninterrupted listening across Android devices

Google has introduced a refreshed media player for Android 13. With the new update, the media player on Android phones’ lock screen and notification section will allow users to quickly switch between compatible Bluetooth or Chromecast devices. Google also said that it is working with Spotify to allow users to easily switch between and Spotify Connect devices as well.

Android also has a new method to enable users to continue listening to audio content throughout the day. As users move their physical location, say from their house to their car, the Android device will give media notifications asking them whether they would like to switch audio over to a nearby device.

Redesigned Android Auto

The new Android Auto experience will focus on helping users navigate, communicate with friends and family and play music and podcasts. With the redesigned interface, Maps will now be closer to the driver’s seat so that the driver can easily look where they are going with a glance.

The design also features a new media card that uses Material You design to feature the users’ favourite album art. The new quick launcher lets users easily access recently-launched apps.

Another interesting feature will allow users to share their digital car keys across Pixel phones and iPhones. The key-sharing feature will roll out to Samsung and Xiaomi phones as well. Currently, The feature is supported by BMW cars and the feature will continue to be rolled out to more brands.

Also, Google Assistant will start providing new smart suggestions on Android Auto, including missed call reminders, quick arrival time sharing and instant access to music and podcasts. Also, soon, users will soon be able to make WhatsApp calls using Android Auto.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 12:22 IST
First published on: 06-01-2023 at 12:22 IST
