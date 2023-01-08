CES 2023: All the new laptops and monitors from Asus, Alienware, Samsung and more

As we enter the final leg of the consumer electronics show 2023 in Las Vegas, almost every major brand has announced its latest products. Like every year, the 2023 edition of CES was also filled with a lot of computer-related announcements, which includes laptops, PC accessories, and monitors.

We have curated some of the best laptops and monitors that were announced at CES 2023. This list consists of laptops that are unique in their own way and features newer technologies that make them better than the currently existing products in the market.

Alienware X14 r2

The Alienware X14 r2 is said to be the lightest 14-inch gaming laptop in the world and is also the thinnest Alienware ever. Despite that, it packs up-to-date specifications, including the 13th Gen Intel Core processor (up to Intel Core i7-13620H) and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB video memory.

The laptop also has a 14-inch display with QHD+ resolution and 165Hz refresh rate with support for features like NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, which allows users to switch between integrated and dedicated graphics cards on the go. If you are looking for a well-built, compact, and capable gaming laptop, then the Alienware X14 r2 is a good pick, which will soon be available in the select market with a starting price of $1,799 (Rs 1,48,010).

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i

This is the one laptop that caught everyone’s attention at CES 2023. While Lenovo is not new to folding laptops, this new form factor reimagines how a laptop could look and function in the future. The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i includes dual 13-inch OLED touchscreen panels, connected by a hinge. This Windows-11-powered laptop also has a few software tricks, allowing users to get the most out of this new form factor.

In terms of hardware, it is using the latest 13th Gen Intel Core-1355U (up to) processor with integrated Iris Xe graphics. The laptop also offers 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of NVMe PCIe Gen4-based SSD. When it comes to price, it is slightly on the expensive side and costs €2,699 or (Rs 2,36,790).

Asus ProArt Studiobook 16

While this might look like a regular Windows laptop, meant for content creators, it does have one feature that we don’t really see on laptops. The Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 is one of the first laptops in the world to incorporate glassless 3D technology, allowing users to experience 3D without requiring any glasses.

The company has achieved this feat by using specially designed 3.2K OLED screens and lenticular lenses to deliver 3D visuals by projecting two different images to the eye at the same time. Do note that, Acer was actually the first brand to announce a laptop with similar technology back in 2022, and Asus seems to be following suit to bring this technology to the mainstream audience.

In terms of processing power, the Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 is available with 13th Gen Intel Core-13980HX CPU and RTX 4070 laptop GPU, making it on par with the most powerful gaming laptops of 2023. All this definitely comes at a cost, and this laptop will definitely be on the expensive side.

Acer Predator Helios 18

This is the most powerful gaming laptop from Acer, powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 or i7 HX CPU and up to RTX 4000 series GPU. The laptop also offers up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD. Note that there is also a 16-inch variant of the Helios, which is slightly more compact and cheaper than the Helios 18.

The Acer Predator Helios 18 comes with a 16:10 aspect ratio mini LED display with WUXGA (1920×1200) or WQXGA (2560×1600) resolution with 165Hz or 240Hz refresh rate. Hence, the laptop will have a better contrast ratio when compared to most laptops with typical IPS LCD screen with 1000 local dimming dozes. For cooling, Acer is using 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D metal fans and vector heat pipes. In terms of pricing, the Predator Helios 18 starts at $1,699 (Rs 1,39,782) and will be available from March 2023.

LG Gram Style

A laptop doesn’t need to do something extraordinary to stand out, and LG’s latest Gram Style is a testament to the same. This laptop comes in a 14-inch and 16-inch form factor, featuring an OLED panel. As per the suffix “Style” is concerned, it does bring something new to the tablet with an integrated soft-touch touchpad.

Like almost every other LG gram laptop, the Gram Style also weighs less than a KG (999 grams) and it comes in a new matte finish with a shimmering effect. The laptop is powered by the latest Intel processor and the device ships with Windows 11 OS.

Samsung ViewFinity S9

Samsung’s ViewFinity S9 is the latest high-end monitor from Samsung with a 5K resolution 27-inch panel with 99 per cent DCI-P3 wide colour gamut coverage, and this monitor can be colour calibrated using a smartphone. This monitor also has an extensive I/O option, including a Thunderbolt 4 port, DisplayPort, and three USB Type-C ports.

The monitor is HDR600 certified and can offer up to 600 nits of peak brightness in HDR mode. However, it lacks local dimming, hence, the contrast ratio could be slightly on the lower side when compared to other premium 5K monitors from LG and Apple. This monitor is meant for content creators, who want a colour-accurate monitor for videos and photo editing.

Asus ROG Swift Pro PG248QP

This monitor is meant for gamers who want the fastest gaming monitor. While this might just be a 1080p gaming monitor, it offers a 540Hz refresh rate and is based on a new Esports TN (E-TN) panel. The monitor has a massive ROG logo with RGB lighting at the back and it also has a retractable stand with a bit of styling. This monitor is meant for esports enthusiasts and those with a PC with RTX 4090 or the Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU.