Wednesday, October 27, 2021
CES 2022 returns to Las Vegas from Jan 5-8; will require COVID-19 vaccination

CES 2022, the world's largest consumer electronics show which was forced to go digital in 2021 due to COVID-19, is returning to Las Vegas next year.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
October 27, 2021 9:31:18 am
CES 2022 will require vaccination proof for those who plan to attend.

CES 2022, the world’s largest consumer electronics show which was forced to go digital in 2021 due to COVID-19, is returning to Las Vegas next year. The Consumer Technology Association, the organisation responsible for hosting CES each year, had confirmed that this year’s show will be an in-person event earlier in August.

In a press statement, CES confirmed that over 1300 companies including major brands and start-ups will be in Las Vegas starting January 5-8, 2022. While CES 2020 managed to take place give COVID-19 had not yet reached pandemic proportions in January 2020, this year it was forced to go online given the spread of the virus.

However, CES will require proof of vaccination from attendees and have some health and safety protocols, according to the latest announcement. In a press statement, CES has confirmed that “all attendees and exhibitors will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to attend CES in Las Vegas.”

Further, all “attendees and exhibitors will need to be fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved or approved for emergency use by the FDA or World Health Organization (WHO).” The list of approved vaccines by the WHO currently includes Covishield from India as well, so those who are vaccinated with the same should be able to attend CES. Covaxin is yet to receive WHO’s approval.

CES says it will use the Clear platform to administer proof of vaccination for US-based attendees, while for non-US attendees, it will use a similar, third-party platform to submit proof of vaccination. More information will be revealed on this soon.

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has also said that it will “applicable federal, state and local laws, adapting CES plans accordingly” and work “closely with the Las Vegas community, including the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, exhibit venues and hotels, and if they adjust their plans, we will communicate that as well.”

Given CES is taking place in the middle of a pandemic, there will be health screenings at the venue. CTA is also examining whether “the acceptance of proof of a positive antibody test as an alternative requirement” to vaccination mandates, though there’s no confirmation on this.

Regarding masks, CTA will “follow state and local guidelines and recommendations by the CDC.”  ”Masks are currently required in all public, indoor spaces in Las Vegas. CTA will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation, and additional protocols will be announced closer to the show,” adds the release. CES will provide on-site access to health services and medical aid.

