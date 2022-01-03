CES 2022: What to expect from the world’s biggest tech show of the year

CES 2022 is upon us, but the world’s biggest tech show is going to be a little different this year due to increasing cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the US and other parts of the world. Although CES has not been canceled, this year’s event will still take place physically in Las Vegas. Even though Google, Intel, Lenovo, Amazon, and other big names in tech won’t be attending CES 2022 due to health concerns, the show will go on. This year’s conference is expected to be the venue for the next-generation processors, innovative laptops and big-screen TVs with better visuals and new display tech. Expect more off-beat gadgets from small-and medium-sized companies, especially in the health tech space.

Here’s a glimpse of what we expect to see at CES 2022.

When is CES 2022?

CES is the annual consumer electronic show in Las Vegas. Every year CES takes place in Vegas, a show that spans at least three venues and multiple events spreading across the city. CES 2022 runs from Wednesday, Jan 5 through Saturday, Jan 7. However, the conference actually begins a day early on Jan 4 — also known as “Media Day” before the show floors even open. Expect a flood of announcements from major tech players, including Dell and Intel, as they give keynotes to the press.

Who can attend CES 2022?

CES is not open to the general public, as this is a trade-only event. Only those who are 18 years and above with associations with the consumer electronics industry can attend the event. For members of the press, CES is free to attend. From the very beginning, CES is more to do with showing off the latest tech innovations to media and analysts, and having a conversation around the tech or product before it hits the market.

There are always some standout products, while others that may never make it to the market. (Image credit: CES official Facebook page) There are always some standout products, while others that may never make it to the market. (Image credit: CES official Facebook page)

How can I follow CES 2022?

While the general public can’t attend CES, major announcements will be streamed online. Samsung will live stream its CES event on Jan 4 at 6:30 pm IST (8:00 am IST, Jan 5). Similarly, Intel will host a live stream on its website on Jan 4 where it is expected to unveil new mobile processors. Asus, Dell, Sony, and AMD will share all the information about their latest products on their respective websites.

What will be announced at CES 2022?

CES is all about concept devices, mainstream laptops, big-screen TVs, automobiles, home entertainment, and smart home. At CES 2022, Intel, AMD, and Nvidia are rumoured to announce new processors and GPUs. Last year, Intel debuted its 12th generation ‘Alder Lake’ desktop processors. Logically, at this year’s CES, the chip titan will likely debut the mobile processors for gaming and high-performance laptops. AMD too is expected to announce its Zen 4 Ryzen processors at CES 2022. Both companies compete with each other in the crucial semiconductor space. Nvidia, meanwhile, is said to launch the GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3090 Ti desktop GPUs.

With Intel and AMD both showing off new chips, expect big laptop vendors to launch new notebooks powering these new processors. Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Acer, HP, and MSI will preview new laptops at CES 2022. Lenovo is likely to debut a 17-inch laptop with a small, tablet-like screen on the right-hand side of the keyboard. The bizarre laptop has been rumored for months, and CES 2022 seems to be the perfect launchpad for that device. While we expect Dell to announce a new lineup of XPS laptops at this year’s CES, the company has already previewed a set of concept products ahead of the event. LG, meanwhile, debuted its first-ever gaming laptop, the UltraGear 17G90Q, a few weeks before the show. New Chromebooks are also likely to hog the limelight at the world’s biggest tech show.

CES is all about the wildest tech…what is yet to come. (Image credit: CES official CES is all about the wildest tech…what is yet to come. (Image credit: CES official Facebook page)

As expected, TVs will once again dominate the conversations at CES 2022. With brands showing 8K TVs for a while now at CES, it’s time to see flat-screen TVs with high-resolution. 16K, anyone? LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL will likely launch new TVs at the show. Certainly, one or two big brands will also show off futuristic TVs with new display technology that might become dominant in the future.

Beyond TVs and laptops, home audio products, especially soundbars, get a lot of attention at CES. Monitors is another product category that is getting a lot of attention lately due to the rise of working from home. Health tech as well as AR/VR headset space will also likely be a point of conversation at CES 2022, with smaller startups stealing the show.