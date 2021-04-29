CES 2022 to be held in person in Las Vegas

Here's what we know about CES 2022 so far. (Image Source: Consumer Technology Association)

CES 2022 (Consumer Electronics Show) will be heading back to its original venue in Las Vegas and will be held as an in-person event in January 2022. The event will take place from January 5 to January 8, with media days taking place between January 3 to January 4.

Back when the Covid crisis started in late 2019 and became a pandemic in 2020, CES 2020 (Consumer Electronics Show) was the last major tech event that took place in person. Subsequent events including MWC 2020 (Mobile World Congress) had to be either cancelled or held virtually.

The trend continued for all major tech events in 2021 as many countries continue to face the wrath of the pandemic, and in-person events still remain risky. However, with CES 2022 heading back to Las Vegas, companies and consumers alike will be able to make the most of the event.

About 1,000 companies including Amazon, AMD, AT&T, Daimler AG, Dell, Google, Hyundai, IBM, Intel, Lenovo, LG, Panasonic, Qualcomm, Samsung and Sony, suggests a report by Cnet.

“We’re thrilled to return to Las Vegas — home to CES for more than 40 years — and look forward to seeing many new and returning faces,” Gary Shapiro, the association’s president and CEO, said in a release. “Hundreds of executives have told us how much they need CES to meet new and existing customers, find partners, reach media and discover innovation.”

CES 2022 to also welcome digital attendance

CES 2022 attendees will also be able to be a part of the event digitally. More concrete plans around the event will depend on Coronavirus-related safety measures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.