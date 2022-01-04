CES 2022: TCL announces laptop, upcoming smartphones, Mini LED TVs and more

TCL announced a number of new products and services at its CES 2022 keynote today. These include everything from a pair of AR glasses to a new centralised control app that can control all IoT devices and TCL services. Here’s a quick look at everything the brand announced today.

TCL Leniao AR Glasses, TCL NxtWear Air VR glasses

The TCL Leniao AR is a pair of smart glasses that integrate features like notifications, media playback, and reminders straight to your eyes. TCL claims the glasses will also allow users the freedom to leave behind their smartphones in a drawer.

TCL also announced a pair of 1080p VR glasses which are unlike most VR headsets, a simple pair of glasses that use dual Micro-OLED displays. The glasses will support media, games, and will even work as a secondary display to PC monitors. The TCL NxtWear Air will also support detachable glasses that should make replacements easier.

TCL Book 14 Go

TCL also announced its first-ever laptop at the event with the TCL Book 14 Go, which is a thin and light portable laptop aimed at professionals and students on the move. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, the laptop will be powered by Windows 11. The laptop starts at $349 at launch.

TCL 30 series 5G smartphones, LinkHub 5G router



TCL also announced that it will be making more mobile devices this year. The first of these are the eight new TCL 30 series smartphones that will exclusively be available in the US.

The phones include the TCL 30 XE 5G and the TCL 30V 5G. The rest of the series is set to launch next month in a separate event in Barcelona. TCL also announced the TCL LinkHub 5G, a 5G router that supports up to 256 users and is targeted at everything from residences to schools.

TCL Mini LED TVs

TCL also touched on new Mini LED TVs that the brand will be launching later this year. These include new TVs that will support over 1000 local dimming zones as well as more TVs with 144Hz refresh rate support for gamers. TCL will also make more Smart TVs that support Google TV, allowing users to use all Google TV and Google Assistant features straight from their television.

TCL NxtPaper 10S, other tablets

The TCL NxtPaper 10s is a tablet with a “paper-like” display that cust of most of the blue light, making the display easier on the eyes. Stylus support and a large 8,000mAh battery are included and the tablet will also support other accessories like a detachable keyboard.

The TCL Tab 8 4G and TCL Tab 10L are also new tablets that the brand will announce later this year as well as the TCL TKEE series tablets for kids that come with features like posture reminders and parental controls.

TCL Game Center

TCL also announced a number of new gaming-centric features with TCL Game Center which will be available on TCL TVs and in some regions the service will also link up with Google Stadia. Game Center will allow gamers to socialise more as well as do things like using their phones as controllers, although we still don’t know what games all this will be compatible with.

A new Game Master mode optimises settings like VRR and ALLM (Auto low latency mode), while a new TCL Game Bar allows users to extend their vision at an aspect ratio of up to 32:9, among other features like a split-screen mode that supports up to four screens.

TCL Home

The TCL Home app will now let users control all their TCL IoT devices and services in one spot. TCL Home can now also be accessed from TCL TVs if you don’t have a smartphone nearby. The brand also mentioned new products that will come later that will support services like Apple AirPlay 2.

Note that most of these products will be region-specific and we don’t know which products will be coming to India. TCL should be announcing more details on the same if that is the case.