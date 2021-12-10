CES 2022: Samsung to host keynote on January 4, will focus on ‘Age of Togetherness’

As the tech world is gearing up for the CES 2022 (Consumer Electronics Show) event, Samsung has announced that it will host its keynote on January 4. Samsung’s President of Visual Display Business Jong-Hee (JH) Han will deliver the pre-show keynote address at CES 2022. The keynote will take place at 6:30 PM in the Venetian’s Palazzo Ballroom in Las Vegas, NV. CES is returning in its offline format after a gap of nearly a year. CES 2021 was moved to a online-only show, a first in its long history.

In a newsroom announcement, Samsung confirmed that the keynote will “present the company’s vision for ‘Age of Togetherness’, ” and will be a call “to action to mitigate climate change and the company will show how everyone can do their part in building a sustainable planet.”

Samsung will also showcase “how customised and connected experiences will enrich people’s lives,” the company said in a statement. Samsung is widely expected to showcase the Galaxy S21 FE at the upcoming CES as well. The keynote will be livestreamed on Samsung’s official newsroom website and on its YouTube channel as well.

The CES keynote is typically where companies showcase their upcoming products and the same holds true for Samsung. For instance in 2013, Samsung introduced its own processor along with its next-generation flexible display line-up at CES. The flexible display is what eventually became the Samsung Galaxy Edge series smartphones and the curved displays have been a standard with Samsung’s premium flagship devices.

In 2015, Samsung’s CES keynote address presented the company’s “blueprint for what the era of IoT the company planned to realize will look like”. As part of CES 2020, Samsung shared the company’s vision for the electronics industry over the upcoming 10 years. The Samsung CES keynote is also where we see a lot of the company’s upcoming products in the display side of things, from new-age televisions to 8K technology, etc. Samsung’s smart fridges have also made their first appearances at CES in the past.