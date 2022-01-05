CES 2022: Nvidia announces new RTX-series laptop, desktop GPUs

Nvidia launched a number of new laptop and desktop GPUs at CES 2022. These include the new RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti mobile GPUs, the RTX 3050 desktop GPU and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the new announcements.

Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti

The new Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti are targeted at notebooks and the new flagship GPU options by the company in this segment. Nvidia promises desktop-class performance in a mobile form factor with the new RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti GPUs.

The RTX 3080 Ti features 16GB GDDR6 memory, 4GB more video memory than its desktop counterpart. The company claims the GPU is capable of delivering 120fps at 1440p and Ultra settings. Laptops with the new GPU are set to be available from next month and will start at USD 2,499.

Also Read | CES 2022: Everything AMD announced at the event

The RTX 3070 Ti for laptops is claimed to be 1.7x faster than the 2070 Super and Nvidia claims it will deliver 100fps at 1440p Ultra settings. This GPU will be powering laptops from next month as well, and prices will begin at USD 1,499.

Nvidia RTX 3050 for desktops

Nvidia also announced the RTX 3050 graphics card for desktops. The new card features 2nd-Gen Ray Tracing cores and 3rd-Gen Tensor cores for features like DLSS and AI. Now featuring 2560 CUDA cores, the RTX 3050 desktop comes with 8GB GDDR6 memory, 128-bit wide memory bus, 1.78GHz boost clock and 1.55GHz base clock.

Staring at USD 249, the Nvidia RTX 3050 will be available from partner OEMs from January 27.

Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti for desktops

Nvidia touched on the new RTX 3090 Ti also, which features improved 21Gbps bandwidth and as per company claims, a 7.7 per cent improvement over the RTX 3090. The RTX 3090 Ti is also capable of 40 teraflops of single precision compute performance.

Other details on the GPU are expected to be revealed later this month, and so we don’t have a price or date of availability as of now.