CES 2022: Everything AMD announced at the event

AMD announced a lot of upcoming products at CES 2022. These include the new Ryzen 6000 mobile platform with ten new APUs along with new CPU and GPU options. Here’s all that the company announced, beginning with the new mobile platform processors.

Ryzen 6000 mobile platform

AMD has launched the Ryzen 6000 mobile platform for laptops and has now switched to the new Zen3+ architecture that succeeds the Zen3 architecture that was found on the Ryzen 5000 series. The new processors are also based on a new 6nm process and are aimed at power efficiency. The company promises 40 per cent reduced power consumption while binging on Netflix.

The new Ryzen 6000 series CPUs are also up to 28 per cent faster (6800U vs 5800U). RDNA2 graphics are now integrated, bringing features including hardware-accelerated ray-tracing, two times larger L2 caches, DirectX 12 Ultimate support and 50 per cent larger GPU compute engines.

Support for modern features like USB 4, PCIe Gen4 is now standard as well as support for DDR5/LPDDR5 RAM, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2, and AVI decoding.

AMD Radeon RX 6000M series for notebooks

AMD also announced new discreet GPUs for notebooks with the Radeon 6600S series, targeted at thin and light gaming laptops. The new models include the RX 6800S, RX 6700S, and RX 6600S GPUs, while the older Radeon 6000M series was also updated with the new 6850M XT, 6600M XT, 6600M, 6500M, and 6300M models.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

AMD announced a new Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor for gaming, which is basically the 5800X with AMD 3D V-Cache technology and the same number of cores and threads. It features a 100MB cache and slightly lower clock speeds than the 5800X.

The company claims the new processor is faster than both the company’s own Ryzen 9 5900X as well as the Intel Core i9-12900K. The processor will be launching in spring 2022.

AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT for desktops

For desktops, AMD also announced the new Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card, the company’s new entry-level GPU. The RX 6500 XT features 4GB video memory, 16 compute units, 32 ROPs, and 16MB Infinity cache.

With a clock speed of 2610MHz, the RX 6500 XT is priced at USD199 and will be available from January 19 through partner OEMs. The company also announced the Radeon RX 6400, but it is available only to OEMs.

Peek at Ryzen 7000 series desktop CPUs

AMD also shared that its upcoming Ryzen 7000 series desktop CPUs will be based on the new Zen4 architecture and will feature a unique IHS design with exposed SMD capacitors. Releasing in the second half of 2022, the AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs will be based on the new AM5 platform and will use an LGA socket design. The CPUs will also support DDR5 RAM and PCIe 5.0 slots.