CES 2022: Alienware announces new X and M-series laptops, 34-inch curved QL-OLED monitor

Alienware has announced a slew of gaming products at CES 2022. The company has upgraded and optimised its X and M series of laptops, unveiled a new 34-inch curved QD-OLED gaming monitor, and some signature peripherals.

Alienware x14

Alienware’s X-series of laptops are geared towards those who prioritise mobility but require the latest gaming hardware. The x14 is their thinnest laptop ever made, featuring a Cryo-Tech cooling technology, which helps with heat dissipation. The 14-inch laptop is the first to support NVIDIA’s Advanced Optimus, which helps in switching between integrated and discrete graphics at will, and G-Sync, offering a smooth, responsive experience.

Under the hood, you get the latest 12th Gen Intel Core H processor, paired with an NVIDIA RTX 3060 laptop GPU and Intel Arc Graphics (integrated). Alienware boasts of a battery that allows over 11 hours of HD video playback and features their exclusive Element 31 thermal interface material.

The Alienware x14 is the thinnest laptop from the company, geared at those looking for mobility with class gaming components. (Image credit: Alienware)

For those who desire bigger displays, the Alienware x15 R2 and x17 R2 will see key upgrades ranging from the 12th Gen Intel CPUs and the RTX 30 series graphics cards, all running at a 6400 Mhz DDR5 memory (RAM). The new DDR5 memory is designed to reduce power consumption compared to its predecessor, DDR4, all while doubling the bandwidth (hence, more speed).

Alienware m17

The M-series is for those who value raw power – competitive gamers. Sporting a large 17-inch display, the m17 features an AMD to AMD pairing, with the Ryzen 6000 series processors, Radeon RX graphics, and the FreeSync technology (AMD’s version of G-Sync).

Same as its other laptops, you can expect the Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology, which is ideal for long gaming sessions. One can also opt for a CherryMX mechanical keyboard for those satisfying clicky sounds.

The 15-inch model, Alienware m15 is available in both AMD and Intel CPU variants and will be paired with an NVIDIA RTX 30 series GPU. Additionally, all the new displays are now equipped with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for the speakers.

Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor (AW3423DW)

Curved monitors are ideal for racing simulation or adventure games as they offer an immersive experience. Alienware’s new QD-OLED display “combines the impressive picture qualities of OLED with Quantum Dot technology to deliver a vibrant, life-like colour performance.” The monitor features a 1800R curved panel that offers an ultra-fast 0.1ms response time at a 175 Hz refresh rate.

The in-built Creator Mode preset allows content creators or professional artists to pick between DCI-P3 (native) and sRGB spaces, and adjust gamma levels to suit their needs. The display is TUV-certified to reduce harmful blue-light emissions without sacrificing any colour.

The backside also features the AlienFX lighting which can be customised to your liking, and it also supports NVIDIA G-Sync. The company also provides a three-year limited hardware warranty that covers OLED burn-in.

Alienware Tri-Mode wireless gaming headset (AW920H)

Based on their Legend 2.0 design, the new TriMode wireless features a slimmer body, leather covering, and soft memory foam earcups. Powered by Dolby Atmos, the headset comes with ANC (active noise cancelling), multidimensional audio, touch controls, and flexible device compatibility. At merely 15 minutes of fast charge, you get 6 hours of playback, while a full charge offers up to 55 hours.

The new Alienware Tri-Mode headset is slimmer and comes with ANC and touch controls. (Image credit: Alienware)

Alienware Tri-Mode wireless gaming mouse (AW720M)

Weighing at 89 grams, the new Tri-Mode gaming mouse features a slimmer and ambidextrous design with rubberised thumb grips and buttons on either side. Its optical sensor offers up to 26,000 DPI and even features the customisable Alien FX RGB lighting.

The Tri-Mode wireless gaming mouse features an ambidextrous design with rubberised grips thumb grips and buttons on either side. (Image credit: Alienware)

The company also claims that it features the NVIDIA Reflex system latency measurement technology, “meaning that you can start every match knowing your PC is operating at the lowest possible system latency when paired with NVIDIA G-SYNC displays.” The included magnetic snap-on charger provides up to 15 hours of gameplay on a 5-minute charge, and up to 140 hours when fully juiced up.