CES 2022: Acer announces new Predator Orion desktops, monitor lineup

Acer has announced new additions to boost its gaming portfolio at CES 2022. The company has a new lineup of Predator Orion desktops and gaming monitors namely the X32 series, and a 48-inch OLED display.

Acer Predator Orion 5000 and 3000

Both Orion desktop towers are powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPUs, and come enclosed in a bold new chassis with darkened glass, plastic, metal, and mesh for air intake. The Orion 5000, which is a full-sized gaming desktop, features an integrated Intel H670 chipset, alongside an RTX 3080 graphics card and 64GBs of DDR5 RAM, running at 4000Mhz.

The ARGB-infused Predator FrostBlade keep the temperatures cool while maintaining silence. By default, the system comes equipped with an air cooler but comes with enough room for an upgrade to an AIO (all-in-one) liquid cooling solution. For storage, you get 2TBs of M.2 SSDs and support for Wi-Fi 6E and 2.5G Ethernet for reliable connectivity. It also features four USB ports – 3 Type-A and 1 Type-C and the standard audio jacks.

Acer Predator Orion 5000 is a full-sized tower. (Image credit: Acer) Acer Predator Orion 5000 is a full-sized tower. (Image credit: Acer)

The Orion 3000 is a mid-tower PC that runs on an NVIDIA RTX 3070, paired with up to 64GBs of 3200Mhz DDR4 (older generation) memory. In addition to the 2TB SSDs, the desktop comes equipped with 6TB of SATA3 hard drive storage option. The cooling options and chassis features remain the same, while including three 92 x 92 mm fans, the RGB lighting of which can be controlled via the PredatorSense software.

The Predator Orion 5000 will be available in North America in February at $2,599 (Rs 1,94,000), while the Orion 3000 will be available at $1,999 (Rs 1,49,000).

Acer Predator X32 and X32 FP gaming monitors

Both the X32 and X32 FP gaming monitors measure 32 inches diagonally, offering 4K displays at a high refresh rate. The X32 runs at 160Hz while leveraging NVIDIA’s G-Sync Ultimate for lifelike HDR and ultra-low latency.

The Acer X32 FP offers 165Hz overclocked refresh rates at seamless 4K. (Image credit: Acer) The Acer X32 FP offers 165Hz overclocked refresh rates at seamless 4K. (Image credit: Acer)

The X32 FP, on the other hand, features a 165Hz overclocked refresh rate and uses AMD’s FreeSync technology to deliver a lag-less experience, in addition to its 1ms response time. The monitor also comes equipped with an HDMI 2.1 port and a USB Type-C port.

The Predator X32 will be available in NA in Q3 2022 starting at $1,999 (Rs 1,49,000). X32 FP will release in NA in mid 2022 starting at $1,799 (about Rs 1,34,000).

Acer Predator CG48 gaming monitor

Measuring 48 inches, the CG48 is large enough to replace your TV, offering a seamless 4K display at even 138Hz refresh rates. At the back, you get an HDMI 2.1 port, a DisplayPort 1.4, four USB 3.2 ports, and a USB-Type C, offering more room for peripherals.

The Acer CG48 offers a 48-inch OLED display with a 0.1ms response time. (Image credit: Acer) The Acer CG48 offers a 48-inch OLED display with a 0.1ms response time. (Image credit: Acer)

The OLED display utilises AMD’s FreeSync Premium technology and offers up to 0.1ms response time for fast reactions. It is also capable of turning off individual pixels, allowing for true blacks to be replicated and does not require backlighting.

The Predator CG48 gaming monitor will be available in NA in Q3 2022 starting at $2,499 (about Rs 1,86,000.