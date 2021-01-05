CES 2021: Here’s what to expect from the first all-digital CES

At the beginning of the new year, the CES consumer technology trade show takes place in Las Vegas. This year is no exception, but for a change, the event is being held as an “all-digital experience” due to the global coronavirus pandemic. But that doesn’t mean the CES 2021 will be less exciting this year. All the major tech companies — from Samsung, LG to Sony — will be attending CES 2021 and showcasing new products. CES 2021 will take place from Monday 11 January through to Thursday 14 January 2021. Expect most of the big-ticket products will be announced way ahead of January 7, as most companies will be holding their own events. So what we can expect to see at CES 2021? Let’s find out.

Samsung

Samsung is holding a First Look 2021 event on January 6 at 11 am ET (9:30 pm IST), where it will show off new TVs, smart refrigerators, and home appliances. The event will be live-streamed on its global newsroom website. The South Korean giant has already announced its new MicroLED TV, the one with a 110-inch screen. Samsung is also rumoured to launch new TVs with the quantum dot/OLED hybrid technology, known as QD-OLED. We’d also expect Samsung to launch refreshes to its QLED TV range as well as 8K TVs. The company also announced that it will reveal a new Exynos chipset on January 12 that will probably power the upcoming Galaxy S21 series. It remains to be seen if the announcement will be made through a press release, or Samsung plans to hold a separate event. However, it’s holding an event on January 14, where it be announcing its latest lineup of Galaxy flagship smartphones.

LG to show a 48-inch 4K “Bendable CSO (Cinematic Sound OLED) display” at CES 2021. (Image credit: LG) LG to show a 48-inch 4K “Bendable CSO (Cinematic Sound OLED) display” at CES 2021. (Image credit: LG)

LG

LG is the biggest company to watch out for at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Both LG and its subsidiary, LG Display is known for showing new TVs and display technologies at the tech show. In the past few years, LG used the CES to show off rollable OLED TVs and other high-tech gadgets. For this year, LG said it will be showcasing transparent OLED TVs as well as a range of MiniLED TVs (or ‘QNED’ TVs) at CES. LG Display meanwhile will be showcasing a 48-inch flexible OLED panel that can be transformed from flat to curved for immersive gaming.

Expect Sony to focus more on audio products at CES 2021. (Image credit: Sony) Expect Sony to focus more on audio products at CES 2021. (Image credit: Sony)

Sony

Sony is another big player that has a sizable presence at CES. We’re not sure what the company plans to launch at the Vegas tech show, but expect a mix of 4K and 8K TVs. A new range of TVs with 120Hz refresh rate is also expected, since the PS5 is all the rage right now. We also expect Sony to focus on more audio products at this year’s CES, especially now when its premium headphones compete against the likes of Apple. Don’t be surprised to see flashy pair of over-the-ear cans from Sony that rivals Apple’s newly announced AirPods Max.

AMD will host CEO Dr. Lisa Su’s keynote address on the AMD website. (Image credit: AMD) AMD will host CEO Dr. Lisa Su’s keynote address on the AMD website. (Image credit: AMD)

AMD

AMD is a regular participant at CES and in 2021 things will be no different. We don’t have much information on AMD’s plans for CES, but we can certainly expect the announcement of new Ryzen mobile chips for the next-gen laptops. AMD will host CEO Dr. Lisa Su’s keynote address on the AMD website.

Intel will likely announce Rocket Lake processors for gaming desktops at CES 2021. (Image credit: Intel)

Intel

While Intel has not announced what it plans to reveal at the conference, the company has previously said it plans to launch Rocket Lake processors for gaming desktops, Tiger Lake vPro processors for commercial laptops and Ice Lake processors for servers in early 2021. Intel has come under pressure from both Apple and AMD in recent months. Intel will host its CES 2021 conferences on the Intel Newsroom.

Lenovo, Dell, and Asus

All three major PC makers will likely announce new thin-and-light laptops with Intel as well as gaming laptops powered by AMD Ryzen chipsets. We’re certainly hoping for some surprises from these brands but for now, we can’t say what would be those devices. We’re sure all three brands will show new 2-in-1s and traditional laptops powered by ARM processors.