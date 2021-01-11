CES 2021 LIVE Updates: Samsung will live stream its CES keynote event at 7:30 pm tonight

CES 2021 will take place Monday, January 11 through Thursday, January 14, 2021.

CES 2021 Live Updates: CES 2021 officially kicks off on Monday, and this year the world’s biggest tech trade show is going completely digital due to the pandemic. The first day of the show is limited to media, but that is when all the big announcements will be made. Samsung, Intel, TCL, Panasonic and Kohler, among others, are expected to hold press events on January 11. The second and third days include a number of press conferences and an exhibitor showcase. AMD, Nvidia, Razer, Sony, and Microsoft will be holding press events on January 12 and January 13.

CES , formerly known as Consumer Electronics Show, will cover everything from TVs, smart cars, laptops to digital health. Due to the pandemic, major tech companies want to capitalize on the growing demand for laptops and monitors. HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, and Asus will be announcing new laptops, monitors, All-in-One desktops, and PC accessories at the tech show.