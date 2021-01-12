CES 2021: Intel announces 4 new processor families, teases Alder Lake chip

During its virtual CES 2021 keynote on Monday, Intel announced four new processor families. The new chipsets will be powering Business, Education, and Mobile systems while also powering Gaming platforms. Intel states that the new chipsets will power over 500 new PC designs that will launch later through the year.

The new platforms include the 11th Gen Intel Core vPro and Intel Evo vPro platforms. The company also launched the new N-series Intel Pentium Silver and Intel Celeron processors for education-targeted systems. Also announced was a new line of 11th Gen Core Intel H-series mobile processors for gaming devices.

Intel Core vPro and Intel Evo vPro platforms

The new Intel vPro platforms will focus on business-class performance and experiences while also focusing on more hardware-enhanced security features. The new Core vPro processors will come with Intel Hardware Shield and AI-threat detection that will help prevent ransomware and crypto-mining attacks. Intel’s new Control-Flow Enforcement Technology will also help shut down an entire class of attacks that can sometimes get by software-only solutions.

Meanwhile, the Intel Evo vPro platform will power thin and light laptops and provide an immersive visual experience. They will focus on responsiveness, instant wake and improved real-world battery life.

The new Intel vPro platforms will focus on business-class performance and experiences while also focusing on more hardware-enhanced security features. (Image Source: Intel) The new Intel vPro platforms will focus on business-class performance and experiences while also focusing on more hardware-enhanced security features. (Image Source: Intel)

The new Intel Core vPro and Evo cPro will feature Intel Xe graphics, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and Intel Optane memory H2O with SSD. The chipsets will also support Wi-Fi- 6/6E and the brand claims that the new Intel Core vPro processors are designed to accelerate AI-related applications and workflows.

Intel N-series Pentium Silver and Celeron processors

Designed for the education segment, the new N-series Pentium Silver and Celeron processors are designed on 10nm architecture and Intel claims they can deliver up to 35% better application performance while improving graphics performance by up to 78%. Intel states “This enables smooth application performance and browsing while multitasking, plus advanced camera and connectivity features for an enriched video conferencing and viewing experience.”

Intel Core H-series mobile processors

The new Intel Core H-series mobile gaming processors takes the power of 11th Gen processors to gaming laptops as thin as 16mm. (Image Source: Intel) The new Intel Core H-series mobile gaming processors takes the power of 11th Gen processors to gaming laptops as thin as 16mm. (Image Source: Intel)

The new Intel Core H-series mobile gaming processors takes the power of 11th Gen processors to gaming laptops as thin as 16mm. Powered by the Intel Core i7 Special Edition 4-core processor with up to 5GHz Turbo, the new H35 processors are targeted at ultraportable gaming, featuring new Gen 4 PCIe architecture. With about 40 designs set to come from various manufacturers in the first half of 2021, new systems powered by the 11th Gen Core H35 series processor are already announced at CES 2021 by brands like Acer, MSI, Asus, and Vaio.

Intel also previewed some products coming later this year. This includes the 11th Gen Intel Core S-series “Rocket Lake-S” desktop processors and its next-generation “Alder Lake” processors. Intel claims the new Rocket Lake S processors for gamers and enthusiasts will feature 19% gen-over-gen instructions per cycle (IPC) improvement. Meanwhile, the Intel Alder Lake processors will be unveiled in the second half of the year and will feature Intel’s first processor based on the new enhanced 10nm SuperFin technology.