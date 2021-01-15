CES 2021: GoPro will add new advanced features to its cameras with special firmware

The update will bring new features to HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, HERO7 Black and the GoPro MAX(image source: GoPro)

GoPro has announced new advanced features for its cameras at CES 2021 under its GoPro Labs special firmware program. The update will bring new features to HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, HERO7 Black, and the GoPro MAX. The GoPro Labs firmware includes the current public firmware capabilities appropriate for each model, plus many experimental features. Let us look at the new experimental features that come with the update.

Camera Motion and USB Power Triggers

The feature is said to leverage the camera’s accelerometer and/or gyroscope to start and stop capture only when the camera is in motion. This will help save storage and preserve battery life. The second feature equips GoPro devices to start and stop capture when USB power is detected. This will allow USB-triggered functions such as serving as a dashcam.

Motion Detection Enhancements, Simplified Live Streaming QR Code

Motion detection will now be supported in all video modes, including 360-degree motion detection on MAX, with improvements to the sensitivity range. Users can also program their GoPro to start live streaming within seconds of being connected to a designated Wi-Fi network thanks to the QR code capabilities.



Single-Setting/One-Button Mode

The new one-button mode will allow users to only start/stop capture, making it impossible to accidentally change camera modes. The feature is geared towards new users. Users will also be able to set timed exposure lock and minimum shutter speed settings.

The firmware will bring QR code controls support in 5K and HindSight capture for HERO9 Black. These new features are an addition to previously released features that include QR-code-controlled options like motion detection, wake-up timers, camera personalisation, etc. Users can now download the new firmware for by visiting GoPro.com/Labs.