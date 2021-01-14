CES 2021 Day 3 recap: Asus unveils new ZenBook Duo, MSI’s Creator 15 comes with RTX 3000 graphics

The third-day of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) was less exciting compared to the previous two days. Asus, Alienware and MSI mostly showed new laptops the latest processors and improved graphics. This year might not have had the biggest headlines, but there were still enough exciting gadgets, especially new smart TVs and laptops.

Here’s everything that was revealed on the third day of this year’s all-virtual tech conference.

Asus updates dual-screen ZenBook Duo laptops

At CES 2021, Asus announced two new high-end laptops in its ZenBook Duo range. The ZenBook Pro Duo OLED and the ZenBook Duo 14 features 15.6-inch and 14-inch screens respectively. The new machines have top specifications, including the latest chips from Intel, powerful RTX graphics. The Pro Duo 15 OLED will have up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i9 processor, with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 discrete graphics and up to 32GB of memory. The Duo 14, meanwhile, will get Intel’s 11th-gen Core i5 or i7 processors, optional Nvidia MX450 graphics and up to 32GB of memory. Both new premium laptops will be made available in the first half of 2021.

The new #Alienware m15 R4 & m17 R4 are packed with game-changing features like the latest @NVIDIAGeForce RTX 30-Series notebook GPUs. Coming soon! 👊🎤✋ https://t.co/Ul1W6jcbaN Watch our livestream on 1/26 at 2PM CST for the latest hardware announcements. pic.twitter.com/lQJUJYCijp — ALIENWARE (@Alienware) January 12, 2021

Dell launches new Alienware m15 and m17 laptops

The Alienware m15 and m17 laptops come with upgraded specifications. Although they offer Intel’s 10th Gen Core i7-10870H and Core i9-10980HK CPU options, the new machines can now be configured with up to 32GB of 2,933MHz memory and up to 4TB of PCIe storage. For the first time, the m17 R4 will offer an optional 360Hz display. The new Alienware lineup will launch later this month, with pricing set to start at $2,149.

MSI’s latest Creator 15 includes Nvidia’s new RTX 3000 graphics

MSI has a new Creator 15, and it comes with Nvidia’s newest RTX 3000 mobile graphics cards. MSI touts the Creator 15 as “an excellent all-around laptop, built for the most demanding creations.” It’s essentially a portable laptop for creative professionals. Its 15.6-inch 4K panel has 100 per cent of the Adobe AGB gamut. The new Creator 15 has a 99Wh battery inside.