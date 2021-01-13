CES 2021 Day 2 recap: GM shows a flying car, Razer unveils a high-tech N95 mask and more

The first-ever all-digital Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is now in full swing, and it has once again proving to be the platform to show futuristic concept devices. From General Motors to Razer, all of these brands showed concept products, including a flying car and a smart N95 mask, at the world’s biggest tech trade show. Tech companies continue to respond to the return of PCs in a big way during the pandemic by launching both consumer and business laptops at CES 2021.

In case you missed it, here are some of the highlights from the second day of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

GM’s flying Cadillac car concept

The flying car is here, and it’s made by General Motors. Before you get too excited, GM’s futuristic flying Cadillac car is a mere concept at the moment but it tells us a lot about the car of the future. The flying vehicle is designed to hold one passenger and is fully autonomous. As you might expect, the self-driving flying car will carry the passenger from the streets and through the air. According to General Motors, the flying car will be able to travel from urban rooftops to other urban destinations at speeds up to 55 miles per hour. Other companies including Uber, Toyota, Hyundai are also working on flying cars.

Razer’s Project Hazel is a smart N95 mask

Razer is known for crazy concept devices at CES, and this year was different. At this year’s CES, Razer showed off the world’s smartest mask. Code-named “Project Hazel”, the smart mask is a reusable N95 respirator with an outer shell made from scratch-resistant and waterproof recycled plastic. Razer’s new transparent N95 Mask has voice projection, and it’s waterproof as well. And yes, it also LED RBG lighting — after all, it is a Razer product. The accessories major also revealed a concept gaming chair at the tech show. It’s called Project Brooklyn, and the high-tech gaming chair comes with a rolling, wrap-around curved OLED display.

AMD announces mobile Ryzen 5000 processors

As rumoured before, AMD finally announced the mobile version of its Ryzen 5000 series processors based on its Zen 3 at CES 2021. The new H-series Ryzen processors are aimed at gamers and content creators, while the U-series chips designed for thin-and-light gaming laptops. Both H and U-series are based on AMD’s 7nm Zen 3 technology. The top-of-the-line 45-watt Ryzen 9 5980HX has 8 cores and 16 threads. There is also a 35-watt version that competes directly with the 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake H35 CPUs announced at CES recently. AMD promises 20-plus hours of battery life for ultra-thin laptops. The 5000 series chips would be available in the first half of the year, AMD said. Lenovo and Acer have already announced new laptops with new Ryzen chips.

ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i. (Image credit: Lenovo) ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i. (Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo’s ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i laptop has an e-ink touchscreen

Lenovo’s dual-screen ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i laptop is better than ever. It’s got the same e-ink touchscreen before but now has 12-inches of usable area with an improved resolution. It’s also thinner and lighter – and it’s powered by Intel’s 11th Core processors. The notebook’s battery can run for up to 15 hours or up to 24 hours when using just the e-ink display. It also gets wireless charging support as well as the e-Ink User Interface (UI). The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i is expected to be available sometime in the first quarter of 2021 starting at $1,549.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 has the world’s fastest laptop display

Want a gaming laptop with a 360Hz refresh display? Asus got you covered. Announced at CES 2021, the new ROG Strix Scar has the world’s fastest laptop display. The model with a 17-inch (also available in 15.6-inches) a 1,920×1,080-pixel IPS-level panel with a 360Hz refresh rate, 3-millisecond response time and 100% sRGB color gamut. Internally, the laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 with 8GB VRAM or 3080 with 16GB VRAM graphics, up to 64GB dual-channel DDR4 3,200MHz SDRAM memory and 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD (RAID 0) storage. The new Strix is aimed at esports players and professional gamers who want the best specs and powerful performance in a gaming laptop. Asus hasn’t revealed pricing just yet.