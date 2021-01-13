CES 2021: AMD announces new Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors

The new AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors will be available with major PC manufacturers including Asus, HP and Lenovo beginning Q1 2021. (Image Source: Twitter/Lisa Su)

AMD has announced the new Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile processors at the virtual CES 2021. The new Ryzen 5000 series processors are based on the 7nm ‘Zen 3’ architecture and the brand promises leading energy efficiency as well as performance. The new AMD processors will be available in from major PC manufacturers including Asus, HP and Lenovo beginning Q1 2021. The company also posted teasers for the upcoming Radeon GPUs for desktops and laptops along with the next-gen Epyc datacentre CPUs.

AMD Ryzen H-series, HX-series and HS-Series

The new AMD processors are classified into the high-performance-oriented H series processors and the ultra-mobile U-series processors. AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 H-series processors are claimed to deliver “impressive gaming experiences by combining unmatched performance with outstanding battery life”. The processors feature up to 8 cores and 16 threads.

Apart from the H-series, the new HX-series processors are targeted at gamers and creators while the HS-series processors bring the performance of the H-series to thin and light systems. Leading the new product portfolio, the AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX is capable of 23% more single-thread performance and up to 17% faster multi-thread performance than the last generation.

The new processors in the H-series include the Ryzen 7 5800H and the Ryzen 5 5600H. The HX-series includes the Ryzen 9 5980HX and Ryzen 9 5900HX. Meanwhile, the HS-series includes the Ryzen 9 5980HS, Ryzen 9 5900HS, Ryzen 7 5800HS and Ryzen 5 5600HS.

AMD Ryzen U-series

The AMD Ryzen U-series mobile processors offer performance for mainstream consumers on-the-go. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor brings up to 16% more single-thread performance and 14% faster multi-thread performance over the previous generation. The new processor also offers up to 17.5 hours of battery life on general usage and 21 hours of movie playback on a single charge, claims AMD.

The new Ryzen U-series processors include the Ryzen 7 5800U and the Ryzen 5 5600U which are based on the Zen 3 architecture, and the Ryzen 7 5700U, Ryzen 5 5500U and Ryzen 3 5300U, which are based on the Zen 2 architecture.

AMD Ryzen Desktop Processors

AMD also announced the new reduced-TDP variants of the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 7 5800X desktop processors. The new processors, also powered by the Zen 3 architecture, will come to pre-built OEM systems only. They will feature a lower 65W TDP, the Ryzen 9 5900 desktop processor offers an average of 24% faster 1080p gaming across select titles compared to the prior generation, claims AMD. The new processors include the Ryzen 9 5900 and the Ryzen 7 5800.