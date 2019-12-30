CES 2020: These are the futuristic projects that Samsung’s C-Lab will showcase

Samsung’s C Lab will show futuristic projects such as the SelfieType at this year’s CES 2020. Samsung’s C Lab will show futuristic projects such as the SelfieType at this year’s CES 2020.

As the tech world gears up for CES 2020, the world’s largest consumer electronics show which takes place annually in Las Vegas, Samsung has announced some of the futuristic projects it will be showcasing at this exhibition. Officially CES 2020 begins on January 7.

These projects are part of Samsung’s C-Lab, which is an in-house incubation program called ‘C-Lab Inside’. There’s also one that supports ideas from other start-ups, known as ‘C-Lab Outside’. Samsung has been showcasing its C-Lab projects for the past five years at CES, though this will be the first time that ideas from C-Lab Outside will also shown as well.

According to a press statement, Samsung claims nearly 40 Samsung C-Lab alumni projects have launched as fully-fledged start-ups, which are completely independent from the main company. C-Lab Inside shows innovative ideas from Samsung employees, and this year’s list includes a virtual keyboard which relies on the front camera to an ultraviolet light monitoring sensor and service.

Samsung will also showcase four new start-ups from C-Lab Outside. These start-ups selected for the C-Lab Outside program are given financial support, business collaboration, and opportunities by the company. Here’s a look at Samsung’s own C-Lab Inside Projects.

The first project being showcased is called SelfieType, which is a virtual keyboard, but one that relies on the front camera. This is a proprietary SelfieType AI engine, which can analyse finger movements from the front camera. These are then converted into QWERTY keyboard inputs. The advantage here is that this requires no additional hardware, be it on mobiles or laptops and could allow for a new kind of typing.

The second project is Hyler, which is a smart highlighter that digitalises analog texts from paper onto mobile devices. Users can simply collect the information from the highlighted text, and manage it with the app. Using ‘search mode’ in Hyler, they can also see more in-depth search results as the service can link to search engines and dictionaries as well.

Becon is another project, which is a scalp home-care service, that works to prevent hair loss by giving a user a tailored-solution based on their individual scalp analysis. This includes a hand-held device and a compatible app. The app recommends the most suitable solution based on the analysis.

The fourth project is called SunnySide, which is window-shaped lighting device that produces artificial sunlight. The device can copy the full spectrum of the actual sunlight, and Samsung claims it can help users synthesise vitamin D from indoors. The device can be installed on the wall like a picture frame.

The final project part of Samsung’s C-Lab Inside is called Ultra V, which is a new type of sensor and service that records ultraviolet rays daily. This is design to help users monitor and manage their skin condition and Vitamin D production.

Projects from C-Lab Outside startups are Circulus, which will show a humanoid robot called ‘piBo’ for single-person households, FITT which is a Personal Health Record healthcare data platform based on exercise tests. There’s also Vtouch, which will allow users to control devices without physically touching them by tracking the user’s eyes and fingertips. Finally, there’s a service called Smoothy, which is a group video chat application that can be accessed by up to eight people simultaneously, and also uses Samsung AR Emoji.

