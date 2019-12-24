CES 2020: Samsung Neon AI, OnePlus ‘Concept One’ smartphone and other things we are exciting to see

CES 2020 is around the corner, set to begin from January 7 in Las Vegas. CES 2020 is around the corner, set to begin from January 7 in Las Vegas.

In the first week of January, the world’s tech press will descend on Las Vegas for the annual CES, the world’s largest consumer electronics trade show. For years, CES has been the launchpad for new products and technologies, and this year is not going to be different. Samsung, Sony, TCL to LG will be showcasing new devices across categories. For a change, though, OnePlus has also confirmed its presence at CES 2020. Apple, too, is attending this year’s CES technology conference for the first time in 28 years.

Here’s a look at the biggest announcements you can expect at CES 2020

Samsung Neon AI

Samsung hopes to make a big splash with its Neon AI at CES 2020. Full details are still awaited, but Neon appears to be like some kind of mysterious artificial intelligence (AI) project. It could be a new voice assistant from Samsung, or else some kind of revolutionary wearable computer. Another reason why Neon is creating a lot of pre-buzz, because Gujarat-born Pranav Mistry is associated with the project. Mistry, who heads Samsung’s Star Labs, has been tweeting about Neon since December 6. His last tweet was re-tweeted by none other than filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who appears to have knowledge about the secretive project.

OnePlus will show off a mysterious concept smartphone at CES 2020. OnePlus will show off a mysterious concept smartphone at CES 2020.

OnePlus ‘Concept One’ smartphone

It’s not Samsung that hopes to hog the limelight at CES in Las Vegas next month. OnePlus has also announced that it will showcase the ‘future of smartphones’ in the form of its concept device. The brand isn’t ready to disclose details yet. but we do know that the device is going to be a high concept smartphone that won’t hit the market anytime soon. The idea of announcing a concept device on an international platform like CES makes sense from the strategy point of view. A concept device will not only showcase its technology prowess but also generates a lot of hype around the brand.

Apple is returning to the consumer electronics show after 28 long years. (Image credit: Bloomberg) Apple is returning to the consumer electronics show after 28 long years. (Image credit: Bloomberg)

Apple’s return to CES after 28 years

CES 2020 will be grand this year – after all, Apple is returning to the consumer electronics show after 28 long years. It won’t be launching its pricey iPhones at the show, though. Instead, CEO Tim Cook is sending the company’s Senior Director of Privacy, Jane Horvath, to discuss its view on privacy at “Chief Privacy Roundtable,” with executives from Facebook and FTC commissioner Rebecca Slaughter. Of course, the discussion will be about how the world views consumer privacy, especially after the Cambridge Analytics scandal. In the age of Facebook and Cambridge Analytics, the new discussion has been around what big tech companies do with the consumer data and how it is stored and collected. Expect a lot of new dual-screen laptops at CES 2020.

Dual-screen laptops

Don’t be surprised if PC makers like Dell, Lenovo and Asus flood the market with dual-screen laptops in the coming months. Since the Microsoft Surface Neo is slated to launch later next year, major PC OEMs would want to showcase their own dual-screen concept laptops at the earliest. And there is no place better than CES 2020 to show their upcoming dual-screen laptops. New age dual-screen laptops could help PC makers more users bored of standard designs. Dual-screens, at least, give PC some scope to rethink and challenge themselves to create laptops with a new form factor, But still, there are a lot of questions around the user experience and compatible apps.

