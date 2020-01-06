CES 2020 LIVE Updates: Samsung’s Sero TV rotates vertically for TikTok videos

CES 2020 officially kicks off Tuesday, January 7 and will run through Friday, January 10 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES 2020 officially kicks off Tuesday, January 7 and will run through Friday, January 10 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

CES 2020 Live Updates: Every year, in January, thousands of tech journalists, industry insiders and analysts descend upon Las Vegas to attend the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world’s biggest tech trade show. And this year, it’s not going to be different. Not only the most influential tech companies in the world such as Samsung, Sony, Lenovo and others, the Vegas tech show will also see participation from big and small startups.

This year’s CES is also special because Apple is returning to CES after a long gap of 28 years. At the event, Apple’s senior director of privacy, Jane Horvath, will be attending a “Chief Privacy Roundtable” alongside privacy executives from Facebook, Procter & Gamble and FTC commissioner Rebecca Slaughter.

New to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is OnePlus, which will showcase its first-ever concept smartphone on January 7. The phone uses special glass technology to hide camera lenses when users are not taking photos. Besides OnePlus, Samsung’s Star Group will be showing its mysterious “artificial human” project called Neon. It is apparently not a successor to Bixby voice assistant.