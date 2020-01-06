CES 2020 LIVE Updates: Samsung’s Sero TV rotates vertically for TikTok videos

CES 2020 Live Updates: Every year, in January, thousands of tech journalists, industry insiders and analysts descend upon Las Vegas to attend the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world’s biggest tech trade show. And this year, it’s not going to be different. Not only the most influential tech companies in the world such as Samsung, Sony, Lenovo and others, the Vegas tech show will also see participation from big and small startups.
This year’s CES is also special because Apple is returning to CES after a long gap of 28 years. At the event, Apple’s senior director of privacy, Jane Horvath, will be attending a “Chief Privacy Roundtable” alongside privacy executives from Facebook, Procter & Gamble and FTC commissioner Rebecca Slaughter.
New to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is OnePlus, which will showcase its first-ever concept smartphone on January 7. The phone uses special glass technology to hide camera lenses when users are not taking photos. Besides OnePlus, Samsung’s Star Group will be showing its mysterious “artificial human” project called Neon. It is apparently not a successor to Bixby voice assistant.
Highlights
At CES 2020, Asus has launched the world's first monitor with a 360Hz refresh rate. This is the fastest gaming monitor, making it perfect for eSports and competitive gaming. Asus claims its new high-performance 360Hz eSports display is 50 per cent faster than current generation 240Hz monitors. But what makes this monitor special is Nvidia's G-sync technology. The new high-end gaming monitor will hit retail shelves sometime later this year.
At the ongoing CES 2020, Dell has launched an updated version of its popular XPS 13 laptop. Perhaps the highlight of the new XPS 13 is its display, which is completely bezel-less. Dell has joined the likes of Asus, which also offers bezel-less laptops in the market. Despite having negligible bezels on the sides, Dell has managed to fit in a 720p HD web camera. Other than having a display with almost no bezels, the XPS 13 is powered by Intel's Ice Lake CPUs. The new CPUs promise excellent performance and great battery life. Dell claims that the battery can last up to 19 hours on a single charge. The new XPS 13 will go on sale in the US, starting January 7. The thin-and-light ultrabook will start at $1000.
Samsung has launched a new TV, and it's slightly different from the company's other TVs. The 43-inch TV can easily switch from the landscape model to a portrait mode orientation. This 4K TV should be perfect for TikTok and Instagram videos. Serio is described as a TV "designed for the mobile generation." Samsung has yet to release more information on the price and availability. but we do know that it will be available outside of Korea.