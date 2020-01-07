CES 2020: Asus reveals new gaming ROG products along with other devices

The new 300Hz panel will help gamers with having faster response times according to Asus. The new 300Hz panel will help gamers with having faster response times according to Asus.

Asus has launched a number of new ROG devices at CES 2020 including a Hyper M.2 X16 Gen4 card, 300Hz gaming laptops, 300Hz gaming laptops and high-resolution displays.

Firstly, the company has launched its Hyper M.2 X16 Gen4 card, which pairs perfectly with all ASUS and ROG TRX40 motherboards. This new card enables users to add up to four NVMe SSDs to their system. The company claims that the Hyper M.2 X16 Gen4 card enables fast storage performance, which is perfect for content creators that work with 4K and 8K video files.

Asus has launched a 300Hz version of its ROG Strix SCAR III gaming laptop along with a purpose-built 14-inch panel that brings high refresh rates to ultraportables in the all-new Zephyrus G14 gaming notebook. The displays also use factory calibration with PANTONE validation, which according to the company improves colour accuracy.

The new 300Hz panel will help gamers with having faster response times according to the company. Asus is the first company to launch a device with a 300Hz display.

Special editions of the Zephyrus S GX701 and GX531 which come with a real HDR panel were also showcased along with a new AUO panel whose mini LED backlight brings local dimming detail to improve gaming visuals.

Apart from its ROG sub-brand launches, Asus has also launched a number of other products under its main Asus lineup. These include notebooks, motherboards, desktops, displays, routers and devices for AIoT applications.

As for notebooks, the company has launched its new Chromebook Flip C436, the VivoBook S series and its ExpertBook B9450. The Chromebook Flip C436 comes with up to 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, up to 16GB RAM, a fast NVMe SSD and the latest WiFi 6 networking.

As for the VivoBook S series, it comes with 13-inch, 14-inch and 15-inch. They come with a long-lasting battery and a dynamic 10th Generation Intel Core processor lineup.

The ExpertBook B9450 is designed for mobile working professionals, it is the world’s lightest 14-inch business notebook at 870 grams. The device offers a battery life of up to 24 hours of use on a single charge and comes with a MIL-STD 810G US military standard. The device is powered by 10th Generation Intel Core i7 or i5 processors, up to 16GB of RAM, a pair of M.2 slots, two Thunderbolt 3 ports and WiFi 6 connectivity.

Asus also showcased its prime TRX40-Pro motherboard, which is compatible with the AMD 3rd Generation Ryzen Threadripper processors. The company states that the board’s compatibility with the Hyper M.2 X16 Gen4 Card enables the creation of hardware SSD RAID arrays for fast storage performance.

Other than this, the company is showcasing its ProArt StudioBook notebooks, ProArt Station mini PCs, TUF Gaming A15, A17 gaming laptops, ZenScreen MB16ACE portable monitor, ProArtDisplay PA248QV, PA278QV monitors, TUF Gaming VG27AQL1A gaming monitor, ZenWiFi Voice, ZenWiFi AX (XT8), ZenWiFiAC (CT8), RT-AX89X, RT-AX86U routers, Tinker Edge T, Tinker Edge R single-board computers and Mini PC PN61T.

