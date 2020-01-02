CES 2020: Amazfit T-Rex is confirmed, this is how it will look

Huami CES 2020 event is set to take place on January 8. Huami CES 2020 event is set to take place on January 8.

This year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is expected to be jam-packed as companies like OnePlus, Huami, Samsung and others will showcase new products. The event will begin next week on January 7 and will continue until January 10 in Las Vegas. Last week, Huami announced that it will host its CES event on January 8. The company has already confirmed to launch a new smartwatch, new earphones and another “secret” product. The smartwatch launching at CES will be called Amazfit T-Rex, the company confirms. A new leak reveals the design of the Amazfit T-Rex.

This is the first time that we get to see a glimpse of the upcoming Amazfit T-Rex. Live images of the watch have been revealed ahead of the launch. The images (first reported by xiaomitoday) show the Amazfit T-Rex in black colour with a thick body. We can expect the watch to come in more colours as well.

In the live images, the screen of the watch looks big enough to offer good viewing and reading experience. The pictures also show the smartwatch with rugged design and thick strap. Overall, in the photos, the Amazfit T-Rex looks quite similar to the Amazfit Stratos 3 and GTR, which launched in India very recently. The live images also confirm the presence of Heart rate sensor on the back.

Amazfit T-Rex: What we know so far

Huami has confirmed the launch of the Amazfit T-Rex last week. Following the launch confirmation, for the first time the company teased the upcoming Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch and confirmed that it will be a “new series of rugged smartwatches”. The teaser hinted at Amazfit T-Rex to be a smartwatch dedicated for runners or people who participate in outdoor activities.

The company is yet to reveal more details about the Amazfit T-Rex. The smartwatch, however, has been subjected to several leaks in the past. Some of the leaks suggest that the Amazfit T-Rex will come with Bluetooth 5.0 LE support, a 390mAh battery. The leak reveals that the smartwatch will be certified for up to 5 ATM.

For now, no more details about the Huami Amazfit T-Rex are available. We will need to wait for the company to talk about smartwatch at the Jan 8 event.

Other launches

Alongside the new Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch, Huami will launch more products. The company has confirmed that Huami is all set to bring its first ever earphones. For now, not many details are available about the earphones. The company has more in stock. Alongside the new smartwatch and earphones, Huami has confirmed to bring a brand new category. The company says it’s a “special Futuristic product category”.

Announcing the new “unannounced” category Huami previously said, “With a well-earned reputation for professional-level and stylish smart wearables, Huami is excited to expand its Amazfit portfolio beyond smartwatches and grow it’s already popular following on a global stage. Beyond smartwatches and earphones, the yet to be announced, the third new category is designed for health and fitness enthusiasts – a futuristic lifestyle for enthusiasts with affordable choices to help you LEAP OVER LIMITS. Amazfit will present a corner of future fitness in the coming decade and bring smart and modern health technology to the year 2020.”

We must wait for the Haumi to confirm the category and reveal details about the third product it will be launch next week at CES 2020 event.

