‘Potentially catastrophic’: Why eMudhra incident has rattled global web security

eMudhra, a Bengaluru-based tech company that issues digital certificates used by browsers to authenticate websites, has disclosed that ‘weak’ private cryptographic keys linked to eight ‘intermediate certificates’ were compromised. It has triggered a global cybersecurity alert over the possibility that malicious actors could exploit the keys to impersonate websites and intercept supposedly secure connections.

The private keys associated with the eight intermediate certificates were created on April 30, 2025. During the key generation process, a flaw produced a second set of weak keys, alongside the original strong keys, eMudhra said in a press release on October 21, 2026.

The private keys are typically designed to have approximately 116 digits (384 bits) of cryptographic strength. But in this case, they were found to be numbers as small as the digit ‘four’, with other key sizes between three to eight bits.

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The issue came to light over the weekend when an independent researcher with the alias ‘Wayne’ found that the weak keys could be potentially reverse engineered with AI-assisted techniques. The researcher flagged the security risk to major browser companies such as Apple, Google, Microsoft, Mozilla, and Cloudflare, who have since blocked all eight of the intermediate certificates.

The researcher also appears to have created a website ‘emudhra.we-have-a-problem.com’ and on Tuesday, posted a message which read “We have a problem here – Wayne,” digitally signed using the private key of one of the eMudhra certificates.

Soon after, browser makers, operating systems vendors, app developers, and security teams scrambled to roll out updates and take other precautionary measures, as the compromised keys could be used to forge certificates for any domain that might be trusted by millions of servers across the world.

But swift actions by tech companies might not mean that the threat has passed. The potential fallout from the compromise could stretch across the internet, and the weakness of the compromised eMudhra keys could make it far more difficult to ensure that every system has stopped trusting them.

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“The incident could have been catastrophic for billions of everyday users had companies not responded quickly, and it could still potentially have second-order effects that unravel in the coming days and weeks,” cybersecurity researcher Karan Saini told The Indian Express.

According to Saini, the compromised keys could have allowed malicious actors, including State-backed groups, to intercept and decrypt encrypted web traffic, although there is no clear evidence yet that they were used to do so.

The incident has also drawn criticism of eMudhra, with experts raising questions about the company’s pivotal role in ensuring trust and safeguarding the web. “It is beyond comprehension how a company primarily selling solutions around cryptography had no systems in place to alert them of cryptographic insecurity for intermediate keys generated by them for over a year and a half,” Saini said.

In its response, eMudhra said that there has been no breach of its own internal systems. The company also denied any impact on the Indian Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) and eSign services it offers in the country. The “global (Transport Layer Security) TLS business runs on infrastructure that is completely separate from the India DSC business,” it said.

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eMudhra, however, anticipates its global TLS business, which accounts for around 1% of the company’s revenue, may suffer “some reputational risks” that cannot be quantified.

“This isn’t just about eight compromised keys. It’s about the global internet’s chain of trust. A single authority’s failure can undermine authentication for organisations that have never dealt with it. The cleanup could be enormous, particularly for devices and software that cannot be easily updated,” Yash Kadakia, founder and CTO, Security Brigade, a CERT-In empanelled cybersecurity firm, told The Indian Express.

Kadakia also called on CERT-In and Indian regulators to review the effectiveness of mandatory security audits, questioning how such elementary cryptographic weaknesses escaped detection.

What has CERT-In said?

In an advisory on Tuesday, October 21, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) said that the private keys were generated with “insufficient cryptographic randomness.”

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“An attacker possessing these private keys could issue fraudulent certificates for domains they do not control. Such TLS certificates could be used to impersonate legitimate websites and facilitate man-in-the-middle (MitM) attacks, potentially enabling the interception or modification of encrypted communications. The compromised code-signing keys could also be used to issue fraudulent code-signing certificates,” the nodal cybersecurity agency warned.

Citing eMudhra, it said that none of the affected intermediate Certificate Authorities (CAs) had issued end-entity certificates and that the incident was only limited to “affected intermediates”.

However, Google has announced that it is removing eMudhra’s root certificate ‘emSign ECC Root CA – G3’ from the Chrome Root Store as well in order to protect applications and devices that do not receive or download updates blocking the affected intermediate certificates.

“Removal of emSign ECC Root CA – G3 from browser and application trust stores may cause legitimate certificates chaining to that root to become untrusted, potentially disrupting affected websites and services,” CERT-In said.

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As next steps, eMudhra said it is working directly with customers who may be affected to give them replacement certificates, so that critical services are not disrupted. The company further said it is working with the root programmes and continues its root-cause investigation.