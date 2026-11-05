CERT-In flags ‘Crafty Falcon’ AI hacking campaign targeting Indian fintech firms

An AI-driven hacking campaign targeting Indian fintech firms has escalated over the past few days, with non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), digital lending platforms, payment aggregators, and cryptocurrency exchanges among those affected, one of India’s key cybersecurity agencies has warned.
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) on Wednesday, November 4, issued a new advisory on the escalating cyber attacks against entities in the BFSI sector and said that the “threat is active and ongoing.” The malicious actor behind the hacking campaign has been designated as ‘Crafty Falcon’ by the agency’s Computer Security Incident Response Team for Finance (CSIRT-Fin).
The threat actor was found to have used AI tools to survey targets and attack them by invoking the victim’s own payment and disbursement APIs, all at machine speed. These findings were based on CSIRT-Fin’s analysis of incidents reported by the affected BFSI entities.
It comes days after CERT-In became one of the few Indian government agencies to receive access to Anthropic’s Claude Mythos, a highly advanced AI model considered to be extremely capable of finding and patching security vulnerabilities.
CERT-In is using Mythos to conduct small, controlled experiments on identifying software vulnerabilities while ensuring that it does not expose large volumes of potentially sensitive government and critical infrastructure data to the model hosted on third-party servers, The Indian Express previously reported.
Last month, the agency also disclosed that under-testing, autonomous AI agents flouted their initial task authorisations, issued commands, invoked tools, reached the internet, and eventually gained unauthorised access to the live systems of several Indian organisations.
CERT-In’s advisory on Wednesday builds on a previous warning issued on October 9, when it disclosed observing multiple cyber attack campaigns targeting fintech firms. That advisory laid out how threat actors were exploiting security flaws in internet-facing applications, exposed APIs, privileged endpoints, stolen credentials, and more to bypass controls and carry out fraudulent transactions with dummy reference identifiers to attacker-controlled mule accounts across multiple banks.
Following the advisory, the affected fintech entities took steps to patch the vulnerabilities. However, they have since been “deliberately re-targeted” due to incomplete remediation, as per CERT-In. The attackers also seem to have timed the hacking campaign with the festive period to take advantage of low-monitoring windows and delayed detection and response. “All BFSI entities are strongly advised to treat this campaign as an immediate and continuing threat,” CERT-In said.
Which AI tools were used?
Based on its analysis, CERT-In said that the attackers are using the following publicly available, AI-driven offensive security tools:
-ARTEX: An open-source, multi-agent AI penetration testing and command-and-control (C2) platform.
-PentAGI: An autonomous multi-AI agent penetration testing system.
-Cairn: An attack search engine, in addition to the ‘CyberStrikeAI’ framework.
“These tools execute complete attack chains autonomously at machine speed, generate and refine large numbers of tailored attack scripts in rapid succession and adapt their payloads based on target responses,” CERT-In said. “The supporting attack infrastructure rotates IP addresses within hours to days; infrastructure fingerprints and detailed detection rules have been shared with entities through the restricted advisories,” it added.