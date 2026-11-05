CERT-In flags ‘Crafty Falcon’ AI hacking campaign targeting Indian fintech firms

An AI-driven hacking campaign targeting Indian fintech firms has escalated over the past few days, with non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), digital lending platforms, payment aggregators, and cryptocurrency exchanges among those affected, one of India’s key cybersecurity agencies has warned.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) on Wednesday, November 4, issued a new advisory on the escalating cyber attacks against entities in the BFSI sector and said that the “threat is active and ongoing.” The malicious actor behind the hacking campaign has been designated as ‘Crafty Falcon’ by the agency’s Computer Security Incident Response Team for Finance (CSIRT-Fin).

The threat actor was found to have used AI tools to survey targets and attack them by invoking the victim’s own payment and disbursement APIs, all at machine speed. These findings were based on CSIRT-Fin’s analysis of incidents reported by the affected BFSI entities.