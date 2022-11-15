scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Centre asks cable operators to get themselves registered in 10 days

As per details furnished by the I&B Ministry on October 31, there were 1,753 registered MSOs across the country.

The Information & Broadcasting Ministry has asked multi-system operators (MSOs), or cable TV operators, to install monitoring devices on head-ends and get themselves registered by November 25, failing which they are likely to face action or have their registration cancelled.

In an order issued on Tuesday, the ministry said: “It has come to the notice of the ministry that some MSOs are yet to get registered and furnish the information…therefore, all MSOs are hereby directed to furnish the requisite information on or before 25.11.2022…”

It stated, “In case of failure, it may be construed that MSO has violated the terms and conditions of Registration granted to them. Further, it may lead to initiation of proceedings… for suspension/ revocation of MSO registration.”

As per an advisory issued in May this year, the government had asked cable operators to ensure adherence to the provisions of Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, to allow monitoring of output feed of cable operators through a device, to be installed on the head-end of cable operators. Accordingly, operators were requested to cooperate with the team of BECIL for installation of monitoring devices.

They were also requested to furnish the information regarding head-end locations, conditional access system detail, transport stream / frequency detail, RF feed details, platform service details, CTAV signal distribution areas, STB Seeding details, etc, for monitoring systems.

They were also warned that “any non-cooperation will be viewed as violation” of Section 10A (4) of Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, and may invite action.

As per details furnished by the I&B Ministry on October 31, there were 1,753 registered MSOs across the country.

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 11:18:41 pm
