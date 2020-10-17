It’s official, Carl Pei leaves OnePlus, looks forward to some time off

OnePlus' Carl Pei quits company (Image: Wikipedia)

After rumours of Carl Pei living OnePlus surfaced earlier this week, the OnePlus co-founder has confirmed that he has left the Chinese smartphone maker. Pei joined the company as a 24-year-old and played a major role in building the OnePlus brand from the OnePlus One device that was launched in December 2014 to the flagship OnePlus 8 series.

The 31-year-old bid adieu to OnePlus via a blogpost posted by the company as he wrote, “After nearly seven years at OnePlus, I’ve made the difficult decision to say goodbye,”.

Pei recalled his journey as OnePlus brand grew from flagship killer to a flagship itself that we see these days having the top of the line specs.

“I grew up spending tremendous amounts of time on the internet, building products and communities. Seeing that ideas in one’s mind could be turned into reality and impact people’s lives gave me lots of joy, and I knew early on that this was the path for me,” he wrote further.

There have been reports that would start his own venture after leaving the Shenzhen-headquartered company. He also announced that he will be taking some time off after the move.

“I’ve never regretted trusting my gut feeling, and this time it’s no different. These past years, OnePlus has been my singular focus, and everything else has had to take a backseat. I’m looking forward to taking some time off to decompress and catch up with my family and friends. And then follow my heart on to what’s next.” he concluded.

The rumours suggest that Pei had a fallout with co-founder Pete Lau after a difference of opinions about the OnePlus Nord which was launched earlier this year. His name was missing from the leadership lineup of the mid-ranger. Instead, as per a Reddit user, the two notices mentioned Emily Dai as the new head of the OnePlus Nord lineup.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd