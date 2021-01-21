Car makers can now use Alexa Custom Assistant to build their own voice assistants

Amazon showcased the possibilities of Alexa Custom Assistant with the example of Brandon, an assistant built using the tech. (Image: YouTube/Alexa Developers)

Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa will now soon power other custom AI voice assistants in various automobiles, thanks to the new Alexa Custom Assistant. The tech allows automobile manufacturers to provide intelligent voice assistants with their own identity, suited to their own needs for the customer.

Brands will be able to use the new AI assistant, built with Alexa Custom Assistant, in the vehicles they choose, complete with the AI’s own name, capabilities and even a new dedicated wake word.

“The brand’s assistant also seamlessly coexists and cooperates with Alexa, providing customers the benefits of an intelligent assistant that is their product and services expert, while Alexa provides the familiar experiences they already know and love,” explains a new Amazon blog post.

Fiat Chrysler will be the first automobile maker to make use of Alexa Custom Assistant to create its own AI voice assistant. The company has already begun the planning process for the development of an FCA-branded intelligent assistant for integration in select vehicle models.

Automobile manufacturers will be able to leverage the AI voice assistant technology in its vehicles, without having to develop their own assistant from scratch, which is often a lengthy procedure that requires a significant amount of investment.

“Voice Assistants have become a critical piece of the in-vehicle customer experience, and automotive manufacturers are increasingly looking for opportunities to differentiate using this channel,” Matt Arcaro, Senior Industry Analyst, Digital Automotive and Transportation Strategies, IDC said in the blog post.

Alexa Custom Assistant is coming to India too

The blog also confirms that the Alexa Custom Assistant programme will be coming to India as well. This will allow Indian automobile brands to also make use of the technology to bring Voice Assistant-powered cars to the country.