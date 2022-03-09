Capture One for iPads will soon let you tether DSLRs, mirrorless cameras

Capture One, the photo editing software from the stable of Danish high-end photography company Phase One, will be available for iPad users in April 2022 according to the company. A limited number of users will be able to try out the beta version of the application before then by signing up on Capture One’s website.

Just like its main competitor Adobe Lightroom, Capture One allows users to catalogue images, process RAW files, and engage in tethered shooting with a DSLR or mirrorless camera. While Lightroom has already been available to Apple iPad users from the App Store for a while, this would be Capture One’s first entry into the mobile and tablet market as the app is not available for Android either.

With the iPad app, users should be able to import, edit, process, catalogue, and tag RAW images and export them on the go. But the company promises an even more attractive feature after the first release: tethered shooting with the iPad.

Following @Apple’s Event, we are excited to share news about Capture One for iPad. In the future, after the first release, you’ll be able to shoot tethered!More to come, including Layers, Masks, and improved cloud capabilities. Beta sign up: https://t.co/jW9XP3wAwj

Questions? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/RsC0R7U0cG — Capture One Pro (@captureonepro) March 8, 2022

When you tether your camera to a desktop, laptop or tablet computer, you can immediately view the results of your photography on a much larger screen than the ones you find on digital cameras. You can also tag the images, apply batch processing and export the images immediately.

This is a crucial feature, especially for studio photographers who could be working with multiple large projects on a daily, with time at a premium.

Capture One for the iPad (coming in April, in beta now) will let you tether a DSLR or mirrorless camera to an iPad and frame shots / take shots from the iPad’s screen. so the next time someone complains about you taking pics with an iPad, just do that instead — dan seifert (@dcseifert) March 8, 2022

The small form factor and the expected powerful performance of the Apple M1 iPad Air announced during the company’s Peek Performance event yesterday would become an interesting proposition for professional and enthusiast photographers who can replace the laptop they carry for tethering with a much more portable tablet instead.

The app can also be used, of course, for a host of editing features, some of which were shown by Capture One in a recent video. Check it out below.

Even though Lightroom is the much more popular software suite amongst photographers, Capture One has a niche fan following, especially among studio photographers who use large and medium format photography systems like Phase One’s XT and XF systems.

Capture is also popular among users of Sony and Fujifilm interchangeable lens mirrorless cameras since there are versions of the software exclusively tailored towards these systems.