Canva down: Media upload issues hit users worldwide

Online design platform Canva is experiencing an outage, with numerous users reporting that they are unable to access the service. The disruption has affected one of Canva’s core features—uploading images—making it difficult for some users to continue working on their designs.
The company’s official status page has acknowledged the issue, stating: “Users may experience errors uploading media to their Canva design.” The incident was first flagged at 19:10 AEST (14:40 IST) on July 2. Canva later posted an update at 19:12 AEST (14:42 IST), saying, “We are continuing to investigate this issue.”
Meanwhile, outage-tracking platform Downdetector also showed a spike in user reports, suggesting the issue may be affecting users across multiple regions.
The outage is primarily impacting Canva’s media upload functionality, preventing some users from adding images, videos and other files to ongoing projects.
While Canva has confirmed the issue, it has not yet shared details about what caused the disruption or provided an estimated timeline for a fix. The company’s engineering team says it is actively investigating the problem.
As of the latest update, Canva has not confirmed whether the issue has been resolved. The status page continues to list the incident as under investigation, while user reports on Downdetector suggest that some customers are still encountering upload errors.