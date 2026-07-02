Canva down: Media upload issues hit users worldwide

The outage has disrupted workflows for designers, businesses and content creators who rely on Canva.(Image: Canva)

Online design platform Canva is experiencing an outage, with numerous users reporting that they are unable to access the service. The disruption has affected one of Canva’s core features—uploading images—making it difficult for some users to continue working on their designs.

The company’s official status page has acknowledged the issue, stating: “Users may experience errors uploading media to their Canva design.” The incident was first flagged at 19:10 AEST (14:40 IST) on July 2. Canva later posted an update at 19:12 AEST (14:42 IST), saying, “We are continuing to investigate this issue.”

Meanwhile, outage-tracking platform Downdetector also showed a spike in user reports, suggesting the issue may be affecting users across multiple regions.