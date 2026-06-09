Canva Down: Disrupts users worldwide as company works on a fix

Canva experienced a widespread outage on Tuesday, leaving many users unable to access the popular graphic design platform and disrupting workflows for businesses, creators and marketers around the world.
Reports of issues began surfacing at around 9:15 am IST, with users encountering a “500 Internal Server Error” message when attempting to access Canva through its website and mobile app. A 500 error typically indicates an unexpected problem on a company’s servers, preventing requests from being processed successfully.
According to user reports, the disruption primarily affected Canva’s mobile application, which accounted for more than half of the reported issues. Website-related problems made up a significant portion of complaints, while some users also reported difficulties logging into their accounts.
Several users said they were unable to open existing designs or create new ones, with some noting that the disruption had affected business operations that rely heavily on Canva’s design tools.
Canva acknowledged the issue through its official status page, confirming that some users were experiencing difficulties accessing designs and other services on the platform. The company said its engineering teams were investigating the disruption and working to identify the cause.
In a later update, Canva stated that the issue had been identified and that engineers were actively implementing a fix. While the company did not provide specific details about the root cause, it assured users that efforts were underway to restore normal service as quickly as possible.
Our engineers are working double time! We’ll be up and running again so sit tight and we’ll be back. Track our progress here: https://t.co/i1HLBP3gx6. Thanks!
— Canva (@canva) June 9, 2026
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The company also addressed users through social media, saying its engineers were working “double time” to resolve the issue and encouraging customers to monitor its status page for real-time updates.