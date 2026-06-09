Canva Down: Disrupts users worldwide as company works on a fix

Canva experienced a widespread outage on Tuesday, leaving users unable to access designs, create new projects, or log into the platform. (Image: Canva)

Canva experienced a widespread outage on Tuesday, leaving many users unable to access the popular graphic design platform and disrupting workflows for businesses, creators and marketers around the world.

Reports of issues began surfacing at around 9:15 am IST, with users encountering a “500 Internal Server Error” message when attempting to access Canva through its website and mobile app. A 500 error typically indicates an unexpected problem on a company’s servers, preventing requests from being processed successfully.

According to user reports, the disruption primarily affected Canva’s mobile application, which accounted for more than half of the reported issues. Website-related problems made up a significant portion of complaints, while some users also reported difficulties logging into their accounts.