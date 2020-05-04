Canon’s free online photography classes in Indian languages: How to register

These webinars will be taken in English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telegu, Malayalam, Gujarati, Oriya, Bengali and Marathi. These webinars will be taken in English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telegu, Malayalam, Gujarati, Oriya, Bengali and Marathi.

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Canon India has decided to expand its digital photography masterclass series to the regional markets. The company has announced that it will now be organising its digital sessions in regional languages also. Additionally, Canon India has also announced the launch of special webinars on cinematography for filming and videography professionals.

The company states that with the help of these hyperlocal webinars in regional languages, it will be able to reach out to photography enthusiasts across the country. These webinars will be taken by leading photographers in the country and will teach people various genres of photography, filmmaking, editing, and post-production. Registration links for the webinars are shared by Canon India’s official social media handles.

Canon states that these webinars will cover a wide range of topics. These include Guide to Creative Lighting, Lens Understanding, Cinematic Videos and Equipment Selection Guide for Wildlife Photography, just to name a few.

These webinars will be taken in English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telegu, Malayalam, Gujarati, Oriya, Bengali and Marathi. All of these webinars are scheduled until the end of this month.

“We have received an overwhelming response from the consumers for our first set of online masterclasses. Based on the response and in order to cater to more audience, we adopted a strategic approach to go hyperlocal and conduct webinars in regional languages. Moreover, we have a strong presence in the regional markets as well and therefore, with the second phase of the webinars, our focus is to reach out to the diverse range of consumers across regions,” C Sukumaran, Director, Consumer System Products & Imaging Communication Products, said.

“We are positive that the online masterclasses in regional languages will be appreciated by the audience, thereby helping the budding photographers and professionals to polish their skills and pursue their long-procrastinated passion for photography, during the nationwide lockdown,” he added.

Schedule for the live webinars

Mentor Name Theme/Title Language Live Schedule Rambabu Dhanishetty Colourist Professionals Guide to Log Colour Space Telegu 5th May/Tuesday at 6:00 PM Dhanapalan Arumugam Get Your Focus Right Malayalam 6th May/Wednesday at 6:00 PM Ankit Singh Manoeuvring Lights in Wedding Photography Hindi 7th May/Thursday at 6:00 PM Priya Thuvassery

Cinema EOS – Platinum AssociateNitasha Kapahi (DOP) Who said documentaries are boring? English 8th May/Friday at 4:00 PM John Edwards Professional Guide to Cinematic Videos from EOS Tamil 8th May/Friday at 7:00 PM Pritesh Rao Demystifying Portrait Lighting Gujarati 9th May/Saturday at 5:00 PM Prabhu Prakash Demystifying Concept of Lighting in Photography Kannada 11th May/Monday at 6:00 PM Rambabu Dhanishetty RAW processing Technique with Canon DPP Telegu 12th May/Tuesady at 6:00 PM Dhanapalan Arumugam Demystifying Metering Modes Malayalam 13th May/Wednesday at 6:00 PM Kunal Malhotra Essential Guide to Travel & Street Photography Hindi 14th May/Thursday at 4:00 PM John Edwards Elevate you Creativity with Depth Control Tamil 15th May/Friday at 6:00 PM Pritesh Rao Photographers Guide to Light Painting Gujarati 16th May/Saturday at 6:00 PM Anoop Guha Essential Guide to Camera Settings Oriya 18th May/Monday at 6:00 PM Rambabu Dhanishetty Demystifying Auto Focus Technology Telegu 19th May/Tuesday at 6:00 PM Dhanapalan Arumugam Wedding workflow made easy with Mirrorless Malayalam 20th May/Wednesday at 6:00 PM Ravi Dhingra Guide to Architecture & Interior Photography Hindi 21st May/Thursday at 6:00 PM John Edwards Professional Guide to Cinematic Videos from EOS Malayalam 22nd May/Friday at 6:00 PM Pritesh Rao Demystifying Portrait Lighting Marathi 23rd May/Saturday at 05:00 PM Anoop Guha Essential Guide to Camera Settings Bengali 25th May/Monday at 6:00 PM Sagar Gosavi Equipment Selection Guide for Wildlife Photography Marathi 26th May/Tuesday at 6:00 PM Dhanapalan Arumugam Next level Photography with EOS 1DX Mark III Malayalam 27th May/Wednesday at 6:00 PM Ravi Dhingra Photographers Guide to Food Photography Hindi 28th May/Thursday at 6:00 PM John Edwards Elevate you Creativity with Depth Control Malayalam 29th May/Friday at 6:00 PM Pritesh Rao Photographers Guide to Light Painting Marathi 30th May/Saturday at 5:00 PM

