Canon launches EOS R6 Mark II mirrorless camera: Check price, specs and other details

Canon recently announced the successor to its popular EOS R6 mirrorless camera known as the EOS R6 Mark II. The company says they have ‘overhauled the basic performance’ and improved the overall still-shooting features compared to its earlier iteration.

Designed for video producers and content creators, the new camera supports 6K 60P RAW video recording, Canon Log 3, Full HD180p recording and focus breathing correction. The camera also comes with a zebra display and the false colour function that helps adjust and control the exposure in tricky situations.

Some other useful video features that are making their debut on the EOS camera include the ability to capture moments up to five seconds before the record button is pressed and the ‘Hybrid Auto Mode’ that automatically records a 2.4-second video before the shutter is released.

It also supports USB Video Class and USB Audio Class protocols that can send Full HD 30p videos to Windows or your Mac machine in real-time, making it useful for streamers. For those interested in taking still images, the EOS R6 Mark II has AF/AE tracking that can go up to 40fps. Users can also add trains, horses and aeroplanes to their images and set priority for both left and right eyes for Eye Detection Auto Focus functionality in both audio and video.

Canon has also improved the subject tracking performance with the camera now using deep learning to track the subject in real-time. Apart from humans, the function is also applicable to animals, and vehicles among other subjects.

The EOS R6 Mark II sports a new 24.2 MP full-frame image sensor that is backed by In-Body IS and HDR PQ HEIF recording. The new model can also connect to 5GHz WiFi networks and now supports Camera Connect app functions like shutter release and auto data transfer.

According to Canon, the EOS R6 Mark II can take up to 760 shots before it needs charging.

Advertisement

If you are interested in buying the EOS R6 Mark II body, it is priced at Rs 2,43,995. However, those looking to buy the EOS R6 Mark II body and the RF24-105mm f/4L IS USM combo will have to shell out Rs 3,43,995. The EOS R6 Mark II body and the RF24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS USM combo is priced at Rs 2,71,995.