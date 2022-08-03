scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Canon EOS R10 to Infinix Hot 12 Pro: Tech launches in August 2022

These are the tech launches of August 2022 that you probably missed, including smartphones, audio products, smartwatches and more.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
August 3, 2022 1:28:06 pm
August is here and apart from a number of big launches by Samsung, OnePlus and other companies, we also have a number of other launches that you probably missed out on. Check out the top launches in August below.

Noise Buds Prima 2 (Rs 1,299)

The Noise Buds Prima 2 are the newest TWS earbuds from Noise. The company claims the earbuds can last for up to 50 hours of music playback on a full charge. The earbuds also feature ENC (Environmental noise cancellation) and quad-microphones, Bluetooth 5.3 support, and IPX5 certification. They come in multiple colours including carbon black, pearl white and deep wine. The earbuds are available on the Noise website and Flipkart.

Infinix Hot 12 Pro (Rs 10,999)

The Infinix Hot 12 Pro comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ display, 90Hz refresh rate and a matte finish design. The phone is powered by the Unisoc T616 chip and comes with 6GB and 8GB RAM variants. There is also a 5000mAh battery with 18W charging via a USB type-C cable. The phone also comes with a 50MP dual rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera.

Canon EOS R10 (Rs 80,995 onwards)

Canon’s latest mirrorless camera targeted at vloggers is the EOS R10, which comes with a 24.2MP APS-C sensor and an ISO range of 100 to 32,000. It can perform high-speed continuous shooting at up to 15 fps with the mechanical shutter with AF/AE tracking. More details can be found on the Canon website.

JBL Endurance Race (Rs 5,999)

The JBL Endurance Race TWS earbuds come with an IP67 certification, 30 hours of playback time, 10-minute speed charging and touch controls. Targeted at adventurers and fitness fanatics, the earbuds also come in a rugged case. There’s also a transparency mode feature and three eartip sizes.

