Canon brings EOS-1D X Mark III premium flagship camera to India: Check details

Canon expands its flagship EOS-1D series. (Image: Canon) Canon expands its flagship EOS-1D series. (Image: Canon)

Canon brings EOS-1D X Mark III, a flagship product from the company’s EOS range, to India. With the new EOS-1D X Mark III, Canon aims at stimulating the growing imaging segments such as wedding, wildlife, fashion, sports and filmmaking. The company says “this premium flagship camera is quintessential for fuelling the creative aspirations of professional photographers and videographers by delivering best in class images at an unmatched speed.”

The EOS-1D X Mark III can shoot with up to 20fps in live view. It offers continuous shooting speed up to 16fps with viewfinder shooting. Canon confirms that all these continuous shooting speeds are with full Servo autofocus, which means even rapidly moving subjects will appear with in focus in every frame. The EOS 1DX Mark III comes with Face + Eye + Head detection features which offers “unmatched subject tracking during live view still and video shooting”.

It comes with the latest iteration of Canon’s proprietary Dual Pixel CMOS AF. This technology enables smooth continuous autofocus and subject tracking during live view still shooting and video recording. The newly developed algorithms in the EOS-1D X Mark III enables not just Eye Detect & Face Detect autofocus but also Head Detect autofocus. The new addition to EOS range features a high resolution (2.1-million dots) touchscreen works for both touch focusing as well as capturing.

The EOS-1D X Mark III features the latest in semiconductor technology and features a new autofocus system designed and developed by Canon. The technology brings increased AF sensitivity, increased sensor density and a higher number of Cross-Type AF points. The new Canon DSLR offers dual CF Express memory card slots, which is the successor to CF 2.0 and XQD 2.0 and offers even higher bandwidth up to 2GB/sec. It can also capture 1000+ RAW + JPEG images which is a huge step up from its predecessor.

The Canon camera includes a newly developed 20.1-megapixel Full Frame CMOS sensor, a new 16-point lowpass filter offering much improved sense of resolution and sharpness as well as reduced moire effects. The EOS-1D X Mark III is also the first EOS camera from Canon to come with the latest generation DIGIC X imaging processor. This DIGIC X enables improved image quality, processing speed and enhanced functionality. It is the first EOS camera to feature 10-bit colour depth for compressed images in the HEIF format.

The EOS-1D X Mark III offers a video resolution of 5.5K at 60p and also features 4K video recording at up to 60p. The Canon camera gives flexibility to the users as it provides choice of 4K cropped / 4K uncropped. The EOS-1D X Mark III also supports 5.5K video recording with 12-bit RAW output at 60p. It gives cinematographers the flexibility of choosing either 12-bit or 10-bit file. This eases the workflow and post processing concerns.

Canon EOS-1D X Mark III is priced at Rs 575,995 for the body, including 512 GB CF Express Card and Reader. It will be available mid-February onwards at select retail outlets across the country.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd