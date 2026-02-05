Canon brings back the spotlight on compact cameras with 30th anniversary PowerShot G7 X

Canon is marking three decades of its PowerShot compact camera line with a special release aimed squarely at long-time fans and a new generation of creators. The company has unveiled the PowerShot G7 X Mark III 30th Anniversary Edition, a limited-edition version of one of its most successful compact cameras, designed to celebrate the series’ evolution since its debut in the 1990s.

The PowerShot story began in July 1996 with the launch of the PowerShot 600, Canon’s first consumer digital camera. By today’s standards, it was basic, featuring a fixed 50mm-equivalent lens and a tiny 0.57-megapixel sensor. At the time, however, it represented a major step in making digital photography accessible to everyday users. Nearly 30 years later, the PowerShot name has grown into a vast lineup, with Canon having released around 200 models in the US alone.

A modern classic with anniversary flair

For its anniversary model, Canon has chosen a familiar favourite. The PowerShot G7 X Mark III, first introduced in 2019, has become especially popular among vloggers, travellers and social media creators thanks to its balance of size, image quality and video features. The anniversary edition keeps everything that made the original camera a hit, while adding a few visual touches to set it apart.

Internally, the camera is unchanged. It still uses a 20-megapixel Type 1 stacked CMOS sensor paired with Canon’s DIGIC 8 processor. It can shoot 4K video at up to 30 frames per second and features Canon’s much-loved 24–100mm equivalent f/1.8–2.8 zoom lens. Even years after its release, this combination continues to hold its own in the compact camera market, especially at a time when interest in dedicated cameras has surged again.

Where the 30th Anniversary Edition truly shines is in terms of design and packaging. Canon has introduced a new graphite finish for its camera, a departure from the usual black or silver design. A special 30th Anniversary logo sits on top of the camera, marking it clearly as a commemorative model. Buyers will also receive special-edition packaging, making it feel more like a collector’s item than a routine upgrade.

In the US, Canon is adding a few extras to the box, including a limited-edition Peak Design wrist strap and a 32GB SD card. These additions are small but thoughtful, aimed at photographers who plan to use the camera straight out of the box.

The PowerShot G7 X Mark III 30th Anniversary Edition is expected to go on sale in April 2026, but only in very limited numbers. Canon has not revealed how many units will be produced, describing it simply as a “very limited” release. The price has been set at $1,299, which is a notable premium over the standard version. With demand for compact cameras already high, Canon says it is working on ways to discourage scalping, as fans wait to see if they can get their hands on this milestone model.