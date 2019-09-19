Caesar Sengupta of Google: ‘Indian businesses are getting very smart’

Google has enabled a new spot platform to lets business engage with their customers in a better way and within the Google Pay app. “We realised they (businesses) were facing a number of challenges now, whether that is to do with finding new customers or connecting with their existing customers. So this feature is going to be very interesting, particularly with the way it connects the offline to the online world,” Caesar Sengupta, General Manager, Payments and Vice President, Next Billion Users told indianexpress.com.

Google will give businesses the ability to create spot cards that let a user scan or tap via NFC to become part of the digital experience the business is offering, he added. “I think this kind of platform will create lots of new kinds of experiences.”

Sengupta agreed that enabling this level of digitisation means there will be a “huge amount of user education required”. “We are doing that, we are hand-holding them with the programmes like digital unlock in, telling them how to digitise, how to think about customer support, or think about really using digital channels, not just our products, any product.”

But Sengupta said small Indian businesses have also evolved. “It has changed dramatically, it’s moving really fast. And we actually see merchants being very smart digitally.” He said while they might not understand the technology behind it, they understand what it can do for them.