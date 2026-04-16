Cadence, Nvidia working together on developing AI for robotics

Cadence Design Systems and Nvidia join forces to push the boundaries of AI-driven robotics by combining advanced simulation, chip design, and intelligent training models.(Image Source: NVIDIA)

Cadence Design Systems and Nvidia are partnering to further the development of artificial intelligence for robots, the CEOs of the two companies said on Wednesday.

Cadence, which is one of the major suppliers of the software used in designing advanced computing chips, is working with Nvidia ⁠to ​integrate its physics engines, which predict how real-world materials interact, with Nvidia AI models designed to train robots inside computer simulations.

“We’re working with you across the board on robotic systems,” Nvidia CEO Jensen ​Huang said ​at a conference hosted by Cadence in ⁠Santa Clara, California.

Training robots inside such simulations can be faster than training them in the real ‌world, but the training data for doing so is not readily available and must be generated by software such as Cadence’s physics engines. The goal of the collaboration, the two CEOs said, is to shrink the time needed for robots to carry out useful tasks.