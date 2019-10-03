Cable TV subscribers will now get 150 channels at Rs 100 NCF, DTH subscribers will get no upgrade

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) earlier this year brought in a new tariff regime for DTH and cable networks earlier this year. Due to which there was an increase in the monthly subscription costs of DTH and cable TV subscribers.

The new regime was put in place to reduce the monthly subscription costs a user had to pay, but due to the increase in costs, TRAI has since been implementing corrective measures to patch up the drawbacks faced by the new regime.

All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) has now implemented a small price change, which will help bring down subscription costs. AIDCF has decided that it will now offer customers 150 Standard Definition (SD) channels to users for the Rs 130 NCF charge, instead of 100 channels.

Earlier for subscribers wanting to get over a 100 channels had to pay additional Rs 20 for per 25 channels. Which means if they wanted to get 150 channels they would have to pay Rs 170 + GST as the NCF charge.

This change is currently only applicable to cable TV subscribers and has not come in place for DTH subscribers as of now. DTH subscribers will have to continue paying Rs 130 + GST for 100 SD channels + Rs 25 per additional 25 channels as NCF.

Though DTH subscribers might not be getting a benefit of having 150 SD channels for Rs 130 + GST, some of them do get a discount on the NCF like Tata Sky and Sun Direct.