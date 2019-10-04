Cable TV subscribers now get 150 FTA channels for Rs 130 NCF: What it means for DTH users

Following a change in pricing by All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF), cable TV channel subscribers will be offered 150 Standard Definition (SD) channels for NCF of Rs 130 instead 100 channels previously. The move is aimed to reduce the monthly subscription costs, which could help gain more subscribers.

As per the older regime, cable TV users had to pay NCF of Rs 130 + 18 per cent GST, which comes to Rs 153 for the first 100 channels. Those who want to subscribe to more than 100 channels will need to pay NCF of Rs 20 per slab 25 additional channels.

So essentially, the number of FTA (Free to Air) channels has been increased from 100 to 150 for cable TV subscribers, but the NCF will remain the same, which is Rs 130+18 per cent GST. Users should note that the FTA channels will be Standard Definition and not High Definition (HD).

The standard for DTH subscribers will remain the same, which means they will need to pay Rs 130+GST for the first 100 FTA channels. However, many DTH operators offer other benefits such as removing NCF, discounts on long term packs, and more.

Tata Sky offers a cashback worth one month of subscription to users who pay for 12 months in one go. Meanwhile, Dish TV subscribers can avail seven extra days of viewing time with three months subscription, 15 days with six months of recharge, and 30 days extra service with 11 months recharge respectively.