Cable TV can be an efficient alternative for taking internet further in India: TRAI chairman

The chairman of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) R S Sharma has said that cable television could be an efficient alternative for taking internet to the farther corners of India. The TRAI chairman made the remarks at the 27th Convergence India 2019 expo, which took place in Delhi.

Sharma during a session titled “Digital India – Connecting the Unconnected” said that, “India is a country that can lead innovations for solving specific problems. Fibre is just one way and not the only way of establishing connectivity.”

He said that while talking of internet and broadband connectivity and bringing these to the remote regions of India, one will have to explore other alternatives too. He then gave the example of cable TV in helping with this.

“We can learn a lot of from some of the most successful internet and television companies of the world. We need to be open to other channels, be it satellites, cable, or wireless, and work towards developing newer, holistic technologies that overcome existing challenges to building a fully connected nation,” said the TRAI chief.

He also pointed out how India was working on strengthening nation-wide connectivity through the Bharatnet project.

BharatNet aims to bring high-speed broadband connectivity to rural India. In collaboration with Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL), the government of India has taken steps to connect nearly 2,50,000 Gram Panchayats.

BharatNet will offer benefits such as facilitating connectivity of gram panchayat level offices like schools, panchayat offices, post offices. The project is also supposed to help provide services like certificates, telehealth, e-Education, agriculture information, etc to rural India .