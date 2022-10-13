scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

ByteDance plans music-streaming expansion to take on Spotify – WSJ

The TikTok parent plans to eventually integrate music streaming within its short-video service and scale it to serve as a major platform for distributing music globally.

ByteDanceByteDance is TikTok's parent company. (Image Source: Reuters)

China’s ByteDance Ltd is in talks with music labels for expanding its music-streaming service globally to compete with industry leaders such as Spotify Technology SA, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The TikTok parent plans to eventually integrate music streaming within its short-video service and scale it to serve as a major platform for distributing music globally, according to the report that cited people with knowledge of the discussions.
Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne tell serial killer story in ‘The Good Nurse’.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 03:15:56 pm
Next Story

Army dog Zoom, who fought J&K militants despite injuries, succumbs

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Oct 13: Latest News
Advertisement