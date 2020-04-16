Dating during quarantine: Bumble brings virtual dating badge as dating moves online Dating during quarantine: Bumble brings virtual dating badge as dating moves online

Online dating is the thing now that the world is stuck at home due to Covid-19 pandemic. Apps such as Bimble, Tinder, among others have been promoting the concept of online dating since the initial days of coronavirus. To further enhance the experience Bumble has now release a bundle of customized features that will help improve how people can connect with each other during this period of social distancing.

The dating platform claims that it has seen a 29 per cent increase in messages sent on its platform in India and noted that “more than two in five chats are turning into meaningful conversations with a large number of messages exchanged.” Due to the increased usage Bumble is now offering new tools to enhance their chat experience and enable them to get to know each other better.

Bumble now includes a “Virtual Dating” badge that will appear in users’ profiles who are open to date via video chat. This badge will allow Bumble users to find and filter their prospective matches based on who is looking to date virtually.

Dating apps are helping users shift to an in-app dating experience due to social distancing

The dating platform is also expanding its distance filters to allow users to match with anyone in their country. Typically, the app allows users to connect with people within 1 to 100 miles of their location but now users with the new filters coming in users will see the option to connect with people “nationwide”. The filter can be enabled by heading over to the Settings menu.

In addition, the app is also allowing users to record and send audio notes to their matches and reply to specific messages within their chats. The video and voice calling options are also available.

Bumble claims that India saw 17 per cent increase in video calls during the week ending March 27 compared to the week ending March 13. The average time for a video chat or voice call on Bumble in India is now 14 minutes, the company claims.

The company further notes that globally over 100,000 Bumble users have updated their dating profiles to mention that they are quarantining and have seen nearly as many mentions of COVID-19 and coronavirus.

