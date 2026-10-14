Bumble swipes right on $1.3 billion go-private deal amid online dating industry reset

The Opening Moves feature makes it easy for women to initiate conversations. (File photo)

Bumble is set to go private in a $1.3 billion deal with Ithaca Holdings after struggling for years to revive growth, as a prolonged decline in users and shifting Gen Z dating habits batter the online dating industry.

Shares of the company soared 56% to $5.95 in early trading on Tuesday, after surging 50% on Monday following media reports on the Ithaca deal.

Bumble and larger rival Match, which owns Tinder and Hinge, have ⁠been battling ​declining user engagement, as younger users increasingly grow tired of swiping endlessly on apps and seek more organic ways to build connections.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Match has so far outperformed Bumble with its portfolio of apps that cater to niche demographics, as well as international growth at Hinge, ​which ​draws users with its detailed, relationship-oriented profile formats.