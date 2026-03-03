Budget PCs may disappear by 2028 because of AI driven RAM crisis, says Gartner

Its not just budget PCs, smartphones under Rs 9.000 may disappear as well. (Image Source: Microsoft Designer/AI)

Budget PCs are everywhere, but they may not be around for a long time. In the last few months, AI data centres have been responsible for pushing the world into a memory and storage crisis, which is, in turn, now causing significant price hikes, especially in the smartphone segment.

Now, a report by Gartner suggests that budget PCs may disappear by 2028. With memory prices doubling, tripling, and quadrupling in less than six months, the analyst firm says PC shipments will decline by 10.4% this year, while smartphone shipments are expected to drop by 8.4% this year compared to 2025 levels.

It goes on to say that markets will see a 130% hike in combined DRAM and SSD prices by the end of the year, which will, in turn, increase PC and smartphone prices by 17% and 13%, respectively.