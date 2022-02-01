Budget 2022: FM announces 5G auction, 100 per cent rural optical fiber link

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Tuesday announced conducting the 5G spectrum auction this year to facilitate the roll-out of the next generation of mobile networks. She also also stated that all villages in India will be connected via optic fibres by 2025 to enable affordable broadband services. The government will also launch a design-led Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for local manufacturing of 5G telecom equipment.

In order to enable affordable broadband and mobile services in rural and remote areas, “5 per cent of annual collections under the universal service obligation fund will be utilised for promoting research and development and commercialisation of technologies and solutions,” Sitahraman said.

She added that contract for laying optical fibre in all villages, including remote areas, will be awarded through the BharatNet project in 2022-23. It is worth noting that the government in June 2021, allocated an additional Rs 19,041 crore towards the expansion and upgradation of BharatNet, an initiative to connect 6 lakh villages with optical fibre cable for the delivery of Internet services, according to PTI.

Welcoming the move, Nitin Bansal, Managing Director, India Head-Networks, Market Area South East Asia, Oceania and India at Ericsson said, “FM’s announcement around the 5G spectrum auction, 100 percent fiberisation with PPP (Public Private Partnership) model will provide the required impetus to build upon ubiquitous and reliable internet connectivity. Thereby, bridging the digital divide for a conducive and inclusive development of the nation in keeping with the ‘Digital India’ initiative.”

Tony Verghese, Partner, J Sagar Associates (JSA) believes that with the current financial situation of most telecom companies, it is likely that only big telecom players will make the move to 5G operations.

“4G penetration hasn’t been upto the mark and therefore it is quite likely that the auction may have a lesser participation, unless newer players were to join the 5G bandwagon. We were disappointed that the aspects of space communication wasn’t dealt with in the budget, which is the future of communication, especially with the announcements of the new SpaceCom policy recently,” he added.

According to Nikhil Mathur, Managing Director at GfK, a substantial surge in the contribution of 5G devices in 2022 which is currently 27 per cent in terms of value and 12 per cent in terms of volume will aid the growing demand for premium and smart appliances. “The calibration in custom duties for “wearable and hearable” devices will provide an impetus for higher growth in 2022,” he added.

Meanwhile, telcos Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea are already piloting various 5G use cases with their telecom equipment and enterprise partners using the 5G trial spectrum allotted by the government.