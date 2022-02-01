scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 01, 2022
Breaking News

Budget 2022: FM announces 5G auction, 100 per cent rural optical fiber link

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam said in her Union Budget 2022-23 speech that 5G, in particular, can enable growth and offer job opportunities. 

By: Tech Desk | Pune |
February 1, 2022 3:44:01 pm
Finance Minister also announced the auction of 5G spectrum in 2022, (File Image)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Tuesday announced conducting the 5G spectrum auction this year to facilitate the roll-out of the next generation of mobile networks. She also also stated that all villages in India will be connected via optic fibres by 2025 to enable affordable broadband services. The government will also launch a design-led Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for local manufacturing of  5G telecom equipment.

In order to enable affordable broadband and mobile services in rural and remote areas, “5 per cent of annual collections under the universal service obligation fund will be utilised for promoting research and development and commercialisation of technologies and solutions,” Sitahraman said.

Read more |Explained: What is 5G, and how prepared is India to adapt to this tech?

She added that contract for laying optical fibre in all villages, including remote areas, will be awarded through the BharatNet project in 2022-23. It is worth noting that the government in June 2021, allocated an additional Rs 19,041 crore towards the expansion and upgradation of BharatNet, an initiative to connect 6 lakh villages with optical fibre cable for the delivery of Internet services, according to PTI.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Welcoming the move, Nitin Bansal, Managing Director, India Head-Networks, Market Area South East Asia, Oceania and India at Ericsson said, “FM’s announcement around the 5G spectrum auction, 100 percent fiberisation with PPP (Public Private Partnership) model will provide the required impetus to build upon ubiquitous and reliable internet connectivity. Thereby, bridging the digital divide for a conducive and inclusive development of the nation in keeping with the ‘Digital India’ initiative.”

Tony Verghese, Partner, J Sagar Associates (JSA) believes that with the current financial situation of most telecom companies, it is likely that only big telecom players will make the move to 5G operations.

“4G penetration hasn’t been upto the mark and therefore it is quite likely that the auction may have a lesser participation, unless newer players were to join the 5G bandwagon. We were disappointed that the aspects of space communication wasn’t dealt with in the budget, which is the future of communication, especially with the announcements of the new SpaceCom policy recently,” he added.

Read more |‘Compromises not the way to go’: Infinix CEO on affordable 5G phones

According to Nikhil Mathur, Managing Director at GfK, a substantial surge in the contribution of 5G devices in 2022 which is currently 27 per cent in terms of value and 12 per cent in terms of volume will aid the growing demand for premium and smart appliances. “The calibration in custom duties for “wearable and hearable” devices will provide an impetus for higher growth in 2022,” he added.

Meanwhile, telcos Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea are already piloting various 5G use cases with their telecom equipment and enterprise partners using the 5G trial spectrum allotted by the government.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Feb 01: Latest News

Advertisement