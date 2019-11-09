BSNL’s new Rs 997 prepaid plan offers 3GB of daily data

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new prepaid plan priced at Rs 997. The plan is currently available only in the Kerela circle as of now and will be made available starting November 10.

Under the plan, BSNL offers its customers 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling benefits along with 100 daily SMSes. It has a validity of 180 days.

The plan offers unlimited voice calls to any network, including Mumbai and Delhi circles, however, calls made to the Mumbai and Delhi circles have a FUP limit of 250 minutes per day. After a subscriber uses his 3GB of daily data allocation, the speeds will be reduced to 80Kbps.

The new plan also comes with Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT) benefits for two months, which means you get to set a free caller tune for two months, after which you can choose to pay extra for the service or all-together stop it.

This plan will compete with similar plans from Airtel, which cost Rs 998, Vodafone’s Rs 999 plan and Reliance Jio’s Rs 999 plan. Jio’s Rs 999 plan, however, only has a validity of 90 days.

Comparatively, Airtel under its Rs 998 plan offers subscribers unlimited voice calling benefits, 300 SMS per 28 days, 12GB of total data and a validity of 336 days. Vodafone has similar benefits to the Airtel plan, but comes with a validity of 365 days. Lastly, Reliance Jio under its Rs 999 plan offers subscribers unlimited Jio-to-Jio calling benefits, 60GB data benefit and 100SMSes per day. Non-Jio calls are charged at Rs 0.06 per minute.