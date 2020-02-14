BSNL’s Bharat AirFibre now live in 5 circles: Details on what is it, plans and more

BSNL Bharat AirFiber will enable homes in rural areas with broadband services, which is different from the company’s Bharat Fiber FTTH service that users wired technology and is targeted at urban homes.

BSNL’s Bharat AirFibre service that was unveiled last month in Telangana circle with an aim to offer broadband connectivity in rural areas, has been expanded to four new telecom circles. This includes Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Haryana. The service was inaugurated by IT Minister Ravi Shankar over a video conference call from BSNL’s Corporate office to Gauri Chak village in Patna District.

"Also inaugurated the Bharat Air Fiber service of BSNL in some circles which will offer wireless broadband up to 10Mbps upto a distance of 5Kms from exchange," Prasad said in a tweet. In January, the service was rolled out in the village Veenavanka of Karimnagar district, Telangana over live video conferencing with the villagers.

BSNL Bharat AirFiber: What is it?

BSNL Bharat AirFiber will enable homes in rural areas with broadband services, which is different from the company’s Bharat Fiber FTTH service that users wired technology and is targeted at urban homes. BSNL Bharat Fiber offers high-speed broadband from 256 Kbps to 100 Mbps. Meanwhile, Bharat AirFiber is completely wireless and offers broadband up to 10Mbps up to a distance of 5 Kms.

BSNL Bharat AirFiber: Where is it available?

As of now, BSNL Bharat AirFiber has been launched in BSNL’s Telangana, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Haryana circles. The service aims to connect 2.5 lakh Gram Panchayats. “Minister announced the simultaneous start of this service in Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Haryana and Telangana circle, which shall be rolled out in all circles also in near future,” BSNL said in a press release.

Addressed the Chief General Managers and senior management of BSNL and MTNL.

Also inaugurated the Bharat Air Fiber service of BSNL in some circles which will offer wireless broadband up to 10Mbps upto a distance of 5Kms from exchange. pic.twitter.com/LqqEaWGbeC — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) February 13, 2020

BSNL Bharat AirFiber: Plans and price

BSNL’s Triple Play plan that includes voice and internet services will be available for Bharat AirFiber users. Apart from this, BSNL has partnered with YuppTV to offer video technology services to the customers.

